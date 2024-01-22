If recent conference title game history is any indication, then your Championship Round NFL picks should feature a narrow margin of victory. Three of the last four conference title games have been decided by exactly three points, the one outlier being when the 49ers had no healthy quarterbacks versus Philadelphia in last year's NFC Championship Game. San Francisco has no such issues this year, as Brock Purdy has the Niners as 7-point favorites over Detroit, according to the latest Championship Round NFL odds.

The other half of the 2024 NFL playoffs bracket has the Ravens favored by 3.5 points over the Chiefs. If this year resembles much of the last few years with 3-point margin of victories, then backing the underdogs could be a smart move for Championship Round NFL picks. What other NFL betting trends and tendencies should you be aware of before the penultimate Sunday of the season? All of the Championship Round NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Championship Round NFL picks now.

Top Championship Round NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Championship Round NFL picks is that the 2024 NFC Championship Game of Lions vs. 49ers goes Under (51). Last week saw San Francisco and Green Bay hit the Under, and that's been a trend in the postseason for the Niners under Kyle Shanahan. Since he took over in 2017, the Under is a resounding 8-2 for Niners' postseason games.

As for Detroit, the Under has hit in two of its last three road games, and the Lions' potent offense simply isn't the same away from Ford Field. The Lions averaged 30.5 points at home in the regular season but that dipped to 24.1 points on the road. San Francisco has the league's No. 3 scoring defense, so that stout unit combined with Detroit's offense underperforming on the road lends itself to Detroit struggling to put points on the board. That gives more credence in backing the Under, as the model has Lions vs. 49ers going under 51 in nearly 60% of simulations, with a projected point total of 48. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Championship Round NFL picks

Championship Round NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Sunday, Jan. 28

Chiefs at Ravens (-3.5, 44.5)

Lions at 49ers (-7, 51)