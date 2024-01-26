In terms of elite defenses, there's one outlier still standing in the 2024 NFL playoffs, the Detroit Lions. The Ravens (first), Chiefs (second) and 49ers (third) are the top-three scoring defenses this season, while Detroit ranks 23rd. Lagging so far behind the rest of the pack could cause many to fade the Lions with Championship Round NFL picks, but you also can't ignore their body of work all year. Detroit has a sterling 13-6 against the spread record since Week 1, the best ATS mark in the NFL. The latest Championship Round NFL spreads have the Lions as 7.5-point road underdogs to San Francisco.

Only two teams have better ATS road records than Detroit (7-2), while just three teams have a worse ATS home record than San Francisco (3-6). Should you ignore Detroit's defensive struggles and instead focus on their spread success when making Championship Round NFL predictions? All of the Championship Round NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Championship Round NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered the divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs on on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Championship Round 2024 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Championship Round NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Championship Round NFL picks is that the 2024 NFC Championship Game of Lions vs. 49ers goes Under (51.5). These are two of the top rushing units in the league as they tied for an NFL-high 27 rushing TDs, with both ranking in the top five in rushing yards. Nothing eats up the clock quite like leaning on the ground game, and the model projects the teams to combine for nearly 250 rushing yards, which will shorten the game.

Additionally, both defenses harass opposing QBs like few others, which indicates it will be a grind to put points on the board. Detroit's defense led all teams in quarterback hurries, knockdowns and pressures in the regular season, while San Fran's defense topped the league in interceptions and allowed the fewest yards per completion.

With an emphasis by both teams on the ground game, and two passing offenses that could struggle to gain traction, the model is expecting this to be a lower-scoring game. It projects 48 total points, with the Under hitting almost 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Championship Round NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Championship Round NFL schedule, and it's also revealed two against the spread picks that hit well over 50% of the time. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So which NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which NFL picks should you make right now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Championship Round NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Jan. 28

2024 AFC Championship Game: Chiefs vs. Ravens (-4, 44.5), 3 p.m. ET

2024 NFC Championship Game: Lions vs. 49ers (-7.5, 51.5), 6:30 p.m. ET