The Week 1 NFL schedule features a loaded Sunday slate, with close games projected across the NFL odds board. Baltimore (-9.5) is the heaviest favorite in the Week 1 NFL odds, as there are 12 games featuring Week 1 NFL spreads of five points or fewer. The week concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills (-2.5) and Jets at MetLife Stadium. New York is getting set for its first game with Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, while the Bills are hoping to start a Super Bowl-winning season. New York has been one of the league's most talked-about teams this offseason, adding multiple pieces to a roster that was seemingly on the verge of contending in the AFC East. Should you include the Jets in your Week 1 NFL bets?

All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

Top Week 1 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 1 NFL picks is that the Commanders (-7) cover against the Cardinals. Coming off a 4-13 record, Arizona is projected not to match last year's win total thanks to their offseason moves. Kyler Murray (knee) is still sidelined and DeAndre Hopkins was released, robbing the team of its two best offensive playmakers. Team leader J.J. Watt retired, taking his 12.5 sacks with him, and the defense doesn't return a single player who had more than three sacks last season.

On the other hand, Washington appears to be a team on the rise, finishing the 2022 season on a 7-4-1 run. The Commanders had the No. 1-ranked third-down defense, and that strength should be apparent versus the inexperienced quarterback Arizona will start. The model projects Washington to end many Arizona drives early as it forecasts the Commanders to have three sacks and two takeaways. Arizona isn't equipped to overcome those setbacks as the advanced model has the Commanders (-7) covering in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 1 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (-5) cover the spread at home versus the Rams well over 50% of the time. Los Angeles was one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL last year, finishing with a 5-12 record after winning the Super Bowl the year prior. The Rams have dealt with roster turnover since their title-winning season and will be without wide receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring).

Seattle is trending in the opposite direction, making the playoffs with a surprising 9-8 record. Quarterback Geno Smith posted the best numbers of his career and the offense improved by adding wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Zach Charbonnet in this year's draft. The Rams are on a seven-game road losing streak and have only won two of their last nine games overall, so the model has Seattle covering the spread almost 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 1 NFL picks

Week 1 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Sept. 10

Panthers at Falcons (-3.5, 39.5)

Texans at Ravens (-9.5, 43.5)

Bengals at Browns (+2, 47.5)

Jaguars at Colts (+5, 46.5)

Buccaneers at Vikings (-5.5, 45.5)

Titans at Saints (-3, 41.5)

49ers at Steelers (+2.5, 41)

Cardinals at Commanders (-7, 38)

Packers at Bears (-1, 42)

Raiders at Broncos (-3, 44)

Dolphins at Chargers (-3, 51)

Eagles at Patriots (+4, 45)

Rams at Seahawks (-5, 46.5)

Cowboys at Giants (+3.5, 45.5)

Monday, Sept. 11

Bills at Jets (+2.5, 45.5)