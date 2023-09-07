The NFL takes center stage in the sports world and the Week 1 NFL schedule does not disappoint. The headliner is Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets hosting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. There are plenty of other NFL matchups to look forward to such as Cowboys vs. Giants, 49ers vs. Steelers and Eagles vs. Patriots. The latest Week 1 NFL odds list the Bills as 2.5-point favorites over the Jets on the road. The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites in the latest NFL spreads, while the 49ers are laying 2.5 and the Eagles are laying four. Whether you're looking to make NFL bets on one of those Week 1 NFL Vegas odds or any other matchup, there's plenty to consider.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 1 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 1 NFL picks is that the Commanders (-7) cover against the Cardinals. Washington has dominated Arizona over the years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against the Cardinals.

The Commanders also feature one of the league's stingiest defenses. In 2022, Washington gave up just 304.6 yards per game, which ranked third in the NFL. They were particularly strong against the pass, allowing teams to average 191.3 yards per game through the air. SportsLine's model projects the Commanders will hold the Cardinals to just 16 points in Week 1, helping Arizona cover the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 1 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (-5) cover the spread at home versus the Rams well over 50% of the time. The Seahawks had success against the Rams last season, beating Los Angeles twice. In addition, Seattle has won four of its last six games against an opponent from the NFC West.

The Seahawks were potent on offense in 2022, scoring 23.9 points per game. Quarterback Geno Smith led the league in completion percentage last season, while both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett finished with over 1,000 receiving yards. SportsLine's model expects to Smith throw for 240 yards, while Metcalf and Lockett combine for over 100 receiving yards, helping the Seahawks cover the spread nearly 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 1 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 7

Lions at Chiefs (-4.5, 53.5)

Sunday, Sept. 10

Panthers at Falcons (-3.5, 39.5)

Texans at Ravens (-10, 43.5)

Bengals at Browns (+2.5, 47.5)

Jaguars at Colts (+5, 45)

Buccaneers at Vikings (-6, 45.5)

Titans at Saints (-3, 41)

49ers at Steelers (+2, 41)

Cardinals at Commanders (-7, 38)

Packers at Bears (-1, 43)

Raiders at Broncos (-3.5, 44)

Dolphins at Chargers (-3, 51)

Eagles at Patriots (+4, 45)

Rams at Seahawks (-5, 46)

Cowboys at Giants (+3.5, 46.5)

Monday, Sept. 11

Bills at Jets (+2.5, 46.5)