The new NFL season is finally upon us and the Week 1 NFL schedule is loaded with games that oddsmakers are predicting will be hard-fought battles. Of the 16 NFL games in Week 1, only one features a spread higher than seven points, with the Ravens favored by 10 over the Texans according to the latest Week 1 NFL odds. There are 11 other games in the Week 1 NFL lines that feature a spread lower than five points, which will make making your Week 1 NFL picks a serious challenge. The tightest NFL spreads of the week come in a pair of divisional rivalry games, with the Bears favored by two over the Packers at home and the Bengals favored by two over the Browns on the road.

Which team should you back in each of those games and who else should you include in your Week 1 NFL bets? All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 1 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 1 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 1 NFL picks is that the Commanders (-7) cover against the Cardinals. Arizona doesn't plan to activate quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) from the active/PUP list to begin the regular season, meaning he'll miss at least the first four weeks. The Cardinals also cut veteran quarterback Colt McCoy, leaving Joshua Dobbs or fifth-round pick Clayton Tune to be the starter on opening day.

The Commanders, meanwhile, will send out Sam Howell as the starting quarterback. Howell played well in his last preseason action, completing 19-of-25 pass attempts for 188 yards and two touchdowns against the Ravens. The Cardinals were just 4-13 last season and oddsmakers are expecting they'll be the worst team in the league, setting Arizona's win total at only 4.5 games. SportsLine's model has Washington winning by double-digits and covering as seven-point favorites in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 1 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (-4.5) cover the spread at home versus the Rams well over 50% of the time. Seattle has only had one losing season in the last 11 years and has been to the playoffs nine times during that span, yet few gave the coaching staff and the front office the benefit of the doubt when they made the decision to trade Russell Wilson coming off a 7-10 season last year.

However, in hindsight, we can see that the Seahawks were ahead of the curve once again, with Geno Smith stepping in at quarterback to lead the NFL in completion percentage (69.8) and win NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors while guiding the Seahawks back to the postseason. Seattle has used the spoils from the Wilson trade to further enhance their roster, adding Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zach Charbonnet to improve Smith's supporting cast.

The Seahawks also added Devon Witherspoon with their other first-round pick, enhancing a Seattle defense that seemed to find its stride late in the season. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is still dealing with the salary-cap fallout from its championship run two seasons ago and is in the process of turning an aging roster. The model predicts that Seattle sacks Matthew Stafford four times and forces multiple turnovers to help the Seahawks cover the spread in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 1 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 1 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 1 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Sept. 7

Lions at Chiefs (-6.5, 54)

Sunday, Sept. 10

Panthers at Falcons (-3.5, 40)

Texans at Ravens (-10, 44)

Bengals at Browns (+2, 47.5)

Jaguars at Colts (+4.5, 45)

Buccaneers at Vikings (-6, 45.5)

Titans at Saints (-3.5, 41)

49ers at Steelers (+2.5, 40.5)

Cardinals at Commanders (-7, 38.5)

Packers at Bears (-2, 44)

Raiders at Broncos (-4, 43.5)

Dolphins at Chargers (-3, 51)

Eagles at Patriots (+4.5, 45)

Rams at Seahawks (-4.5, 47)

Cowboys at Giants (+3.5, 46.5)

Monday, Sept. 11

Bills at Jets (+2, 46.5)