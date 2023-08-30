The NFL's oldest rivalry and a matchup of quarterbacks from the same draft class will highlight the Week 1 NFL schedule. The opening Sunday on September 10 will see Packers vs. Bears, in which Chicago is a two-point home favorite in the latest Week 1 NFL odds as the team's meet for a record 207th time. Also on Sunday is Dolphins vs. Chargers, as Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert match up after they were selected back-to-back in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Chargers are three-point home favorites after both teams bowed out in the Wild Card round last season. These are two of five games from the opening week to have NFL spreads of a field goal or less.

Top Week 1 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 1 NFL picks is that the Commanders (-7) cover against the Cardinals. Sportsbooks have Arizona with the lowest win total for the season and for good reason. The team lost its last seven games of 2022, lost its starting QB in Kyler Murray (knee) for the foreseeable future and lost the three defensive players who had the most sacks for the team last year.

The Cardinals are expected to start Colt McCoy versus Washington's No. 3 total defense in Week 1. McCoy is 11-25 in his career as a starter and he's projected to struggle in Washington. The SportsLine model has McCoy having nearly twice as many turnovers as touchdowns as he fails to crack 150 passing yards. Meanwhile, Sam Howell is forecasted to account for multiple touchdowns versus an Arizona defense that ranked 31st a year ago. The model has Washington winning by double-digits and covering as touchdown favorites in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 1 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (-4.5) cover the spread at home versus the Rams well over 50% of the time. Los Angeles was one of the most disappointing teams last year, going from winning the Super Bowl to finishing 5-12. L.A. was just as disappointing against the spread, as the Rams covered just six times, the third-fewest in the league.

A massive turnaround shouldn't be expected from the Rams considering what they did this offseason. They didn't have a first-round draft pick and made no major additions. They did, however, have notable departures and lost their leading tackler, Bobby Wagner, their leader in interceptions, Jalen Ramsey, and their leader in sacks, Leonard Floyd.

On the other hand, Seattle has continuity plus an influx of young talent. In fact, the Seahawks added four players from the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. Wagner departed L.A. to return to Seattle and Geno Smith is coming off a year in which he led the NFL in completion percentage. With the way last season went and with how the teams differed in the offseason, the model has Seattle (-4.5) covering well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 1 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 7

Lions at Chiefs (-6.5, 54)

Sunday, Sept. 10

Panthers at Falcons (-3.5, 40)

Texans at Ravens (-10, 44)

Bengals at Browns (+2, 47.5)

Jaguars at Colts (+4.5, 45)

Buccaneers at Vikings (-6, 45.5)

Titans at Saints (-3.5, 41)

49ers at Steelers (+2.5, 40.5)

Cardinals at Commanders (-7, 38.5)

Packers at Bears (-2, 44)

Raiders at Broncos (-4, 43.5)

Dolphins at Chargers (-3, 51)

Eagles at Patriots (+4.5, 45)

Rams at Seahawks (-4.5, 47)

Cowboys at Giants (+3.5, 46.5)

Monday, Sept. 11

Bills at Jets (+2, 46.5)