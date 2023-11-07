Three teams are undefeated against the spread in every road game this season. Minnesota, Tampa Bay and Jacksonville are a combined 11-0-1 against the spread on the road, which would make them attractive teams to back in Week 10 NFL bets, if only they were on the road. All three happen to be at home on Sunday, and each has covered just once in their own stadium in the 2023 NFL season. Buccaneers vs. Titans sees Tampa as a 1-point favorites in the latest Week 10 NFL odds, while the Jaguars are three-point underdogs against the 49ers in the NFL spreads. The Vikings are getting 2.5 against the Saints in the latest NFL Vegas odds.

How much should you take location into account with your Week 10 NFL picks? Decisive NFL betting trends like these are hard to ignore, but other factors should be considered when forming an NFL betting strategy. All of the Week 10 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 10 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 10 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 10 NFL picks is that the Bills (-7.5) cover at home against the Broncos. Denver is one of three teams that hasn't covered on the road this season. That includes the infamous 70-20 loss at Miami, as well as failing to cover versus a Bears team that was on a 14-game losing streak. Meanwhile, Buffalo has won eight straight regular-season games straight-up at at Highmark Stadium, as well as 14 of its last 15 at home.

Few teams can match the balance of the Bills, who are one of two NFL teams that rank in the top five in both scoring offense and scoring defense. On the other hand, Denver is severely lacking on the defensive side of the ball, ranking last in yards allowed and second-to-last in points allowed The Bills also own the edge in recent matchups between the two, winning each of the last three meetings, and all of the victories were by double-digits. With Buffalo eager to put Sunday's loss to Cincinnati behind it, the model sees a fired up Bills squad also winning this game by double-digits and covering as 7.5-point favorites in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 10 NFL predictions: The 49ers (-3) cover the spread on the road versus the Jaguars. San Francisco lost its last three games but played most of those without two of its best players. However, coming off a bye in Week 9, All-Pros Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams are expected to return versus Jacksonville. When they were healthy, San Francisco was 5-0 and arguably the best team in the NFL.

San Francisco still boasts one of the league's best defenses and it has the second-most interceptions in the NFL. It could pose problems for Trevor Lawrence who has just one more TD pass (seven) than turnovers (six) over his last seven games. The model calls for Lawrence to have the same number of turnovers as TD passes on Sunday, while his counterpart in Brock Purdy has twice as many TD passes as interceptions. With the Niners having the edge at quarterback and the better defense, San Fran is projected to cover well over 50% of the time. The model also says the Under (45) hits in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 10 NFL picks

Week 10 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Nov. 9

Panthers at Bears (-3.5, 40)

Sunday, Nov. 12

Colts vs. Patriots in Germany (+1.5, 43.5)

Browns at Ravens (-6, 38.5)

Texans at Bengals (-7, 46.5)

49ers at Jaguars (+3, 45)

Saints at Vikings (+2.5, 41)

Packers at Steelers (-3, 37.5)

Titans at Buccaneers (-1, 38)

Falcons at Cardinals (+1, 42.5)

Lions at Chargers (+1.5, 48.5)

Giants at Cowboys (-16.5, 38.5)

Commanders at Seahawks (-6, 45.5)

Jets at Raiders (+1.5, 36)

Monday, Nov. 13



Broncos at Bills (-7.5, 47)