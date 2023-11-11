The Week 10 NFL schedule features several NFL matchups between teams who expect to be in playoff contention the rest of the way. The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a bye week and will try to stop a three-game losing streak. On Sunday, the NFC West leaders will host the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars. San Francisco is a 3-point road favorite in the latest Week 10 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus, but can you trust the 49ers after three losses in a row as favorites?

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers will hope to stay in the NFL playoff picture with another win, but will have a tough test against the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions. The Lions are 3-point road favorites in the Week 10 NFL spreads. All of the Week 10 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 10 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 10 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup.

Top Week 10 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 10 NFL picks is that the Bills (-7.5) cover at home against the Broncos. Buffalo is a disappointing 5-4 heading into the second half of the season, but all four of those losses came by a single possession and the offense is still one of the league's most dynamic.

The Bills rank fifth in the NFL in scoring (26.7 ppg) and fifth in total offense (370.2 ypg). Now, they could have a field day against a Denver defense that ranks 31st in points allowed (28.3) and 32nd in yards allowed (405.9). That's a big reason why the model predicts that Buffalo covers in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 10 NFL predictions: The 49ers (-3) cover the spread on the road versus the Jaguars. San Francisco will be well-rested coming off a bye week and that break may have come at the perfect time for the team. The 49ers are on a three-game losing streak, dropping one-score games to the Browns and Vikings before losing 31-17 to the Bengals before the bye.

Deebo Samuel (shoulder) returned to practice on Monday and told reporters he is "ready to go" after missing the last two games with the injury. The 49ers are 5-0 in the games the versatile receiver has played and finished and the 49ers certainly missed his explosiveness in the offense. San Francisco scored 17 points in each of the last three weeks after putting up at least 30 over the first five games of the season. With plenty of weapons at his disposal, the model projects 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to throw for 240 yards as the 49ers (-3) cover the spread over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 10 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 10 NFL schedule and also just revealed two coveted A-rated picks.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which A-rated picks can you place right now? Check out the latest NFL odds below

Week 10 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Nov. 12

Colts vs. Patriots in Germany (+2, 43)

Browns at Ravens (-6.5, 38)

Texans at Bengals (-6.5, 47)

49ers at Jaguars (+3, 45)

Saints at Vikings (+3, 41)

Packers at Steelers (-3, 39)

Titans at Buccaneers (-1, 39)

Falcons at Cardinals (+1.5, 43.5)

Lions at Chargers (+3, 48.5)

Giants at Cowboys (-17, 39)

Commanders at Seahawks (-6.5, 44.5)

Jets at Raiders (+1, 36.5)

Monday, Nov. 13



Broncos at Bills (-7.5, 46.5)