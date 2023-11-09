Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have reeled off four consecutive victories and will host C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Bengals have won 10 of their last 11 games at home, but Cincinnati has won just two of its last eight meetings against Houston. According to the latest Week 10 NFL odds, the Bengals are favored by 6.5 points at home on Sunday. Should your Week 10 NFL picks include backing the Bengals to cover the spread, or are you better off targeting another favorite like the Steelers (-3) at home against the Packers in the NFL spreads? All of the Week 10 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 10 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 10 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 10 NFL picks is that the Bills (-7.5) cover at home against the Broncos. The Bills have won five of their last six meetings against the Broncos and are 16-3 in their last 19 games at home.

Buffalo's offense is led by quarterback Josh Allen, who continues to impress with both his arm and legs. Allen has thrown two or more touchdown passes in five of his last six games and recorded a rushing score in six of his last seven contests. Defensively, the Bills are giving up just 17.8 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NFL. SportsLine's model projects Buffalo's defense will hold Russell Wilson to under 200 yards passing on Monday, a big reason why Buffalo covers the spread in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 10 NFL predictions: The 49ers (-3) cover the spread on the road versus the Jaguars. San Francisco was 5-0 when fully healthy, but lost three straight when its best players started getting sidelined. However, coming off a bye last week, the Niners are expected to be healthy and whole again. As for the Jaguars, they've had good health all year defensively, but have still struggled against the pass, ranking 30th in yards allowed.

With the NFL's rushing leader in Christian McCaffrey, as well as receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, the Niners are projected to have three players with at least 70 scrimmage yards, while Jacksonville has just one with at least 60. That gap in offensive production is just too much for the Jaguars, as the 49ers cover over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 10 NFL picks

Week 10 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Nov. 9

Panthers at Bears (-3, 38.5)

Sunday, Nov. 12

Colts vs. Patriots in Germany (+1.5, 43)

Browns at Ravens (-6, 38)

Texans at Bengals (-6.5, 47.5)

49ers at Jaguars (+3, 45)

Saints at Vikings (+2.5, 41)

Packers at Steelers (-3, 39)

Titans at Buccaneers (-1, 38.5)

Falcons at Cardinals (+1.5, 43)

Lions at Chargers (+3, 48.5)

Giants at Cowboys (-16.5, 38.5)

Commanders at Seahawks (-6, 45)

Jets at Raiders (+1, 36)

Monday, Nov. 13



Broncos at Bills (-7.5, 47)