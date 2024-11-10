The Titans picked up their second victory of the season last Sunday, but have just one against-the-spread (ATS) win for the year. That's the fewest in the league, which makes their next opponent, the Chargers, compelling for Week 10 NFL best bets. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are the only team that has yet to cover at home in 2024 and will host a game during the Week 10 NFL schedule. Cowboys vs. Eagles has Philadelphia as a 7.5-point road favorite in the NFL odds as Philly seeks its fifth straight outright victory, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week.

In the last 10 meetings between the Eagles and Cowboys in Dallas, the team that has outright won has also covered. Should you lean Philly on the money line and with NFL picks against the spread considering the Cowboys' struggles at home? All of the updated Week 10 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 10 NFL picks now.

Top Week 10 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 10 NFL picks is that the Jaguars (+7, 43.5) cover the spread at home versus the Vikings. Jacksonville started just 2-4 against the spread (ATS) but has since covered in each of its last three games. The Jags are now 4-1 ATS as underdogs this season, giving them the second-most covers in those situations. On the other hand, Minnesota started off by covering in each of its first five games but has hit some turbulence as of late. The Vikings have suffered two ATS defeats over their last three games.

The Jags have found their offensive rhythm as the season has progressed, going from averaging 15 points over their first four games to 27 points over their last five, though they may be without quarterback Trevor Lawrence (questionable, shoulder) this week. The Vikings' defense has gone in the opposite direction over the course of the year, playing discernibly worse recently. Minnesota allowed just 14.8 points over its first four contests but has given up 22.8 points over its last four games. Given both the scoring trends and ATS trends, the model is firmly behind the underdog Jags. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 10 NFL predictions: the Texans (+3.5, 49.5) cover at home versus the Lions on Sunday Night Football. Houston has won six straight home games dating back to last season. It suffered losses in two of the last three weeks overall but is slated to welcome back Nico Collins from IR versus Detroit. He was leading the NFL in receiving yards prior to getting hurt and gets to face a suddenly reeling Detroit defense that won't be getting back Aidan Hutchinson anytime soon.

The Lions are allowing nearly 75 more yards per game since losing Hutchinson, and their sack average has been cut nearly in half, averaging just 1.7 since losing their star pass rusher. Houston's C.J. Stroud is 13-2 in his regular season career when being sacked three times or fewer in a game. Add in that Joe Mixon ranks third in the league with 101.5 rushing yards per game, and Houston has multiple ways to put points on the scoreboard. The model has Detroit allowing nearly a touchdown more than its regular-season average, as Houston (+3) covers in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 10 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Nov. 10

Giants vs. Panthers -- in Munich (+6.5, 40.5)

Patriots at Bears (-6, 38.5)

Bills at Colts (+4, 46.5)

Vikings at Jaguars (+7, 43.5)

Broncos at Chiefs (-7.5, 42)

Falcons at Saints (+3.5, 46.5)

49ers at Buccaneers (+6.5, 50.5)

Steelers at Commanders (-2.5, 45)

Titans at Chargers (-8, 39)

Jets at Cardinals (-1.5, 46.5)

Eagles at Cowboys (+7.5, 43.5)

Lions at Texans (+3.5, 49)

Monday, Nov. 11

Dolphins at Rams (-1.5, 48.5)