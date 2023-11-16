C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans have won three of their last four games after securing an impressive 30-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last week. The Texans will try to win their third straight when the Arizona Cardinals visit NRG Stadium on Sunday. According to the latest Week 11 NFL odds, Houston is a five-point favorite at home. The Cardinals are winless in their last eight games on the road, making this a game many bettors will target before locking in their Week 11 NFL bets. Elsewhere in the NFL spreads, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are 2.5-point underdogs against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. All of the Week 11 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 11 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-125 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-17 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 11 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 11 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 11 NFL picks is that the Panthers (+10.5) cover at home against the Cowboys. Dallas has a tendency to underperform coming off a victory and it demolished the Giants in Week 10. The Cowboys are just 2-3 against the spread after a win, including outright losing at Arizona in Week 3 as 11-point favorites.

Carolina's strength is its pass defense, which ranks sixth in the NFL and has held its last three opponents to 162 yards or fewer. The pass defense could get even stronger with former first-round pick, cornerback Jaycee Horn, designated to return from IR after playing in only one game this season. The model foresees just one Dallas player having more than 46 receiving yards, while Dak Prescott is projected to finish under 250 passing yards for the fourth time this season. Dallas failed to cover in two of those previous three games, and SportsLine's model has Carolina covering nearly 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 11 NFL predictions: The Pittsburgh Steelers (+1) stay within the spread on the road when they take on the Cleveland Browns. This line has come down from the Browns opening at -4 due to Deshaun Watson (shoulder) being ruled out for the rest of the season. Even so, the model loves Pittsburgh getting points in what should be a low-scoring AFC North battle in the cold at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Pittsburgh is 6-3 against the spread this season and the Steelers have been tough in tight games. In fact, they are 6-0 straight-up in games decided by one score this season, which bodes well for them in this matchup. SportsLine's model is calling for the Steelers to keep it within the number and cover in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 11 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 11 NFL schedule and also just revealed two coveted A-rated picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which A-rated picks can you place right now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 11 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Nov. 16

Bengals at Ravens (-3.5, 46)

Sunday, Nov. 19

Cowboys at Panthers (+10.5, 42)

Steelers at Browns (-1, 33)

Bears at Lions (-7.5, 48)

Chargers at Packers (+3, 44)

Cardinals at Texans (-5, 49)

Titans at Jaguars (-7, 40)

Raiders at Dolphins (-13.5, 46.5)

Giants at Commanders (-9, 37)

Buccaneers at 49ers (-11.5, 41.5)

Jets at Bills (-7, 40)

Seahawks at Rams (+1, 46.5)

Vikings at Broncos (-2.5, 42.5)

Monday, Nov. 20



Eagles at Chiefs (-2.5, 45.5)