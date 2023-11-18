When the 2023 NFL schedule was released, Jets vs. Bills at the turn to the second half of the season was thought of as a matchup that could have high stakes for home-field advantage in the playoffs. Now that we are in the Week 11 NFL schedule, it's more of a game of survival for these franchises. The Bills (5-5) are one of the biggest disappointments of the season, whereas the Jets (4-5) lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) in the season-opener. The Bills are seven-point home favorites over the Jets in the latest Week 11 NFL odds according to the SportsLine consensus.

Both teams are coming off losses last week in a competitive AFC East, so should you include either of these teams in Week 11 bets? The Dolphins (6-3) lead the AFC East and are 13.5-point favorites against the Raiders in the latest Week 11 NFL spreads. All of the Week 11 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 11 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-125 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-17 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 11 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 11 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 11 NFL picks is that the Panthers (+10.5) cover at home against the Cowboys. This looks like an understandably lopsided matchup on paper with Carolina at 1-8 on the season and just 2-6-1 against the spread. Dallas is 6-3 overall and 6-3 against the number. However, the Cowboys have struggled on the road this season, going 1-3 overall and against the spread away for home.

Their only victory and cover on the road came in Week 1 against the Giants. They followed that up with a 28-16 loss in Arizona as 11-point favorites and then failed to cover as underdogs in losses on the road to San Francisco and Philadelphia. Meanwhile, the Panthers have covered in two of their last three contests, including an outright win as 3.5-point underdogs at home against the Texans three weeks ago. The model expects the Carolina defense to hang tough, holding the Cowboys to 26 points to allow the Panthers to cover in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 11 NFL predictions: The Steelers (+1) stay within the spread on the road when they take on the Browns. The Browns remain in the NFL playoff picture, but they'll have to go forward without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Former XFL star PJ Walker is the next man up at QB for Cleveland.

That downgrade under center has led to the line falling from -4 to -2.5 for Cleveland. SportsLine's model has factored in that Pittsburgh is undefeated in one-score games this season and has thrived with a 6-3 spread record, including a 4-2 mark as the underdog. The model projects that this will be a low-scoring game and Pittsburgh running back duo of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren combine for almost 100 yards. That helps keep this game competitive as Pittsburgh stays within the number in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 11 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 11 NFL schedule and also just revealed two coveted A-rated picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which A-rated picks can you place right now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 11 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Nov. 19

Cowboys at Panthers (+10.5, 42)

Steelers at Browns (-1, 33)

Bears at Lions (-7.5, 48)

Chargers at Packers (+3, 44)

Cardinals at Texans (-6, 48)

Titans at Jaguars (-7, 40)

Raiders at Dolphins (-13.5, 46.5)

Giants at Commanders (-9, 37.5)

Buccaneers at 49ers (-12, 41.5)

Jets at Bills (-7, 39.5)

Seahawks at Rams (-1, 46.5)

Vikings at Broncos (-2.5, 42.5)

Monday, Nov. 20



Eagles at Chiefs (-3, 45.5)