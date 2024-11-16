Three rematches of previous Super Bowls highlight the Week 11 NFL schedule. Jets vs. Colts saw Joe Namath memorably guarantee victory for New York in Super Bowl III, and the Jets are 3.5-point home favorites in the Week 11 NFL odds. Meanwhile, Rams vs. Patriots is a Super Bowl matchup that has occurred twice before, with Tom Brady winning his first and last rings in New England in the process. However, the Rams are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Week 11 NFL spreads.

The other rematch is Falcons vs. Broncos (-2, 44.5, the Super Bowl matchup in John Elway's final game 25 years ago. What happened years or decades ago likely won't influence your Week 11 NFL predictions both straight-up and against the spread, but what factors from these teams' recent performances could help with your football bets? All of the updated Week 11 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 11 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 17-7 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 197-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 51-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Top Week 11 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 11 NFL picks is that the Titans (+6, 39.5) cover the spread at home versus the Vikings. Despite its lack of success this season, Tennessee owns the No. 1 total defense in the NFL in addition to the No. 1 passing defense. That makes this an unfriendly matchup for Vikings QB Sam Darnold, who has had the rug pulled out from under him over the last few weeks. Darnold enters this game with three turnovers in back-to-back games, and those contests were versus Colts and Jaguars teams that rank 29th and 32nd, respectively, in total defense.

Darnold leads the NFL in both turnovers (13) and interceptions (10), while Will Levis showed discernible progress on Sunday. After missing three games, Levis posted the highest CMP% of his career (78.26%) and his third-highest passer rating (127.4) as Tennessee went turnover-free for the first time this season. Turnover-free is not something the model forecasts for Minnesota on Sunday, as it projects two giveaways for it, which enable Tennessee (+6.5) to cover in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 11 NFL predictions: the Saints (-1.5, 44) cover at home versus the Browns in almost 70% of simulations. New Orleans is coming off a win as underdogs in interim coach Darren Rizzi's debut, while Cleveland is coming off a bye. However, extra rest hasn't exactly benefitted the Browns recently as they are only 3-7 against the spread over their last 10 games with a rest advantage. Meanwhile, the Saints showed off their new weapon in Sunday's upset victory over the Falcons with former Bills receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

He had three catches, and they were all game changers as two of them were touchdown receptions, and the other went for 67 yards. He provides that big-play element that New Orleans lost when Rashid Shaheed was injured, and preventing the big play is a huge issue for Cleveland. It allows 12.8 yards per completion, which is the second-highest mark in the NFL. New Orleans (-1.5) is projected to easily cover and win by at least a touchdown, while the model also says the Over (44) hits in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 11 NFL picks

Week 11 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

