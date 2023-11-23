Top overall pick Bryce Young's lone pro victory came against fellow rookie C.J. Stroud and Houston in Week 8, and he'll get another chance to best a fellow member of his draft class on Sunday. Young and the Panthers take on rookie quarterback Will Levis and the Titans, with Tennessee favored by 3.5 points in the Week 12 NFL odds. That's one of several intriguing quarterback battles in the Week 12 NFL schedule, with another matching up former No. 1 overall picks in Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray. The Rams are one-point road favorites in the NFL spreads and will attract plenty of Week 12 NFL bets since L.A. has won eight straight at Arizona.

However, the Cardinals have covered in four of five home games in 2023, and they haven't lost against the spread in Murray's two games this year.

Top Week 12 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 12 NFL picks is that the Vikings (-3.5) cover against the Bears. Minnesota is averaging more points per game since Kirk Cousins was lost for the season, while the defense has been one of the best in the league. Minnesota is giving up just 18 points per game over its last six contests, with multiple takeaways in four of those six games. For the season, the Vikings rank in the top 10 in total yards allowed, with top-seven rankings in both rushing yards allowed and yards per carry given up.

That strong run defense will make it tough sledding for a one-dimensional Bears offense that ranks 25th in passing. Chicago's three wins have come against under .500 teams, while it is 0-5 versus teams currently at or above .500. The Vikings (6-5) fall into the latter, and they already both won and covered at Chicago in Week 6. SportsLine's model foresees a similar outcome in Week 12, with Minnesota (-3.5) covering nearly 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 12 NFL predictions: The Titans (-3.5) cover the spread at home versus the Panthers. Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis was sensational in his one home game this year, which was the first game of his NFL career. He had four touchdowns and no picks in a Week 7 win over Atlanta before going on the road for each of the past three weeks and with a 2:2 TD:INT over that stretch.

Meanwhile, Young has predictably struggled on the road, with multiple interceptions in two away starts and one or no touchdown passes in his other two road starts. The model projects Young to have fewer touchdown passes and a lower completion percentage than Levis, while the top pick has more passing yards only due to Carolina playing catchup. Levis and Tennessee prevail as 3.5-point favorites in this matchup well over 50% of the time, with the Over (37) hitting in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 12 NFL picks

Week 12 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Nov. 23

Packers at Lions (-8.5, 47.5)

Commanders at Cowboys (-13.5, 48.5)

49ers at Seahawks (+7, 44)

Friday, Nov. 24

Dolphins at Jets (+9.5, 41)

Sunday, Nov. 26

Saints at Falcons (-1, 42)

Steelers at Bengals (+1, 35.5)

Jaguars at Texans (+1.5, 48.5)

Buccaneers at Colts (-2.5, 44)

Patriots at Giants (+3.5, 34)

Panthers at Titans (-3.5, 36.5)

Rams at Cardinals (+1, 44.5)

Browns at Broncos (-1.5, 36)

Chiefs at Raiders (+9, 42.5)

Bills at Eagles (-3, 48.5)

Ravens at Chargers (+3.5, 48)

Monday, Nov. 27



Bears at Vikings (-3.5, 43)