Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are off to a disappointing 4-6 start and now will visit the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West battle in Week 12. The Rams have won 12 of their last 14 games against the Cardinals, but Los Angeles is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games overall. According to the latest Week 12 NFL odds, the Rams are favored by 2.5 points on the road on Sunday. Should your Week 12 NFL picks include backing the Rams to cover one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week or are you better off targeting another favorite like the Colts at home against the Buccaneers? All of the Week 12 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 12 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 12 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 12 NFL picks is that the Vikings (-3) cover against the Bears. The Vikings have dominated this NFC North rivalry in recent years. They've won five straight against Chicago and are 7-2 in their last nine meetings against a divisional opponent.

Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs became the first player in NFL history to throw a touchdown and run for a touchdown in each of their first three games with a team. The Bears, meanwhile, are just 1-9 in their last 10 games on the road and are giving up 26.0 points per game on defense, which ranks 29th in the NFL. SportsLine's model is projecting Dobbs will throw for 260 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, a big reason why the Vikings cover the spread nearly 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 12 NFL predictions: The Titans (-3.5) cover the spread at home versus the Panthers. The Titans have lost three straight, all of which were on the road. Tennessee will now play at home, where the Titans secured a 28-23 victory over the Falcons in their last game at Nissan Stadium.

Rookie quarterback Will Levis threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns in that victory and is coming off a productive performance in the loss against Jacksonville, completing 76.5% of his passes for 158 yards and two scores. On Sunday, he'll face a Panthers defense that's giving up 27.5 points per game, which ranks 31st in the NFL. Carolina is also 0-5 in its last five games on the road, a trend the model expects to continue on Sunday as the Titans cover the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 12 NFL picks

Week 12 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Nov. 26

Saints at Falcons (+1.5, 41.5)

Steelers at Bengals (+2.5, 35.5)

Jaguars at Texans (+1.5, 47.5)

Buccaneers at Colts (-2.5, 44.5)

Patriots at Giants (+3.5, 34)

Panthers at Titans (-3.5, 36.5)

Rams at Cardinals (+2.5, 45)

Browns at Broncos (-1.5, 37)

Chiefs at Raiders (+10, 43.5)

Bills at Eagles (-3, 48.5)

Ravens at Chargers (+3, 48)

Monday, Nov. 27



Bears at Vikings (-3, 43)