The Week 13 NFL schedule is loaded with cross-conference matchups, including three Super Bowl rematches. Chiefs vs. Packers was the matchup in the very first Super Bowl, and the franchises will renew acquaintances on Sunday Night Football, with Kansas City favored by 6.5 in the Week 13 NFL odds. Additionally, Miami and Washington met in the Big Game in 1973 and 1983, splitting those contests. The Dolphins are favored by 9.5 points, per the Week 13 NFL spreads, with both coming off extended rest with the Commanders playing Thursday and the Dolphins playing on Friday.

The most recent Super Bowl rematch on Sunday is Steelers vs. Cardinals (+5.5), which comes 14 years after their epic clash in 2009. Teams in different conferences usually only play once every four years. All of the Week 13 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 13 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 22-8 straight-up the last two weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 13 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 13 NFL picks is that the Buccaneers (-5.5) cover at home against the Panthers. After a 1-10 start, including five straight games with 15 or fewer points, the Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday. Carolina ranks in the bottom four in scoring offense, total offense, passing yards and rushing yards. The defense isn't much better, as the team has the fewest takeaways, the second-worst redzone defense and the third-worst scoring defense.

Tampa hasn't had a season to write home about either, but at least it is performing admirably against the spread. The Buccaneers have covered in seven games this season, just one short of the NFL-high of eight held by three teams. They are also 4-2 ATS after a straight-up defeat, while the Panthers have covered a league-low of one time across 11 games this season. The model sees these ATS trends continuing as the Buccaneers (-5.5) cover in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 13 NFL predictions: The Jaguars (-8.5) cover the spread at home versus the Bengals on Monday. Jake Browning has, predictably, been unable to pick up where Joe Burrow left off, as the former Washington standout has engineered 17 total points across 17 drives under center. He's also been sacked seven times in just one-and-a-half games as quarterback, while the Jaguars are coming off a season-high four sacks against Houston.

This will be Browning's first road start, and he'll have to deal with a hostile Jacksonville crowd since this will be the Jaguars' first MNF home game in 12 years. Trevor Lawrence is coming off a game in which he had four completions of 40-plus yards, which were the most by any QB in the last three seasons, and now faces a Bengals defense that allows an NFL-high 12.7 yards per completion. Jacksonville is projected to cover over 50% of the time. The model also says the Under (38.5) hits in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 13 NFL picks

Week 13 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Nov. 30

Seahawks at Cowboys (-9, 46)

Sunday, Dec. 3

Chargers at Patriots (+6, 40.5)

Lions at Saints (+4, 45.5)

Falcons at Jets (+2.5, 34)

Cardinals at Steelers (-5.5, 40)

Colts at Titans (+2, 43)

Dolphins at Commanders (+9.5, 50)

Broncos at Texans (-3.5, 46.5)

Panthers at Buccaneers (-5.5, 37)

49ers at Eagles (+2.5, 46.5)

Browns at Rams (-4, 39.5)

Chiefs at Packers (+6.5, 42)

Monday, Dec. 4



Bengals at Jaguars (-8.5, 38.5)