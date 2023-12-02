As we enter Week 13 of the 2023 NFL schedule, the NFL playoff picture is still far from complete since there are still roughly a dozen teams in both conferences that still have a reasonable chance of postseason play. Despite losing starting quarterback Anthony Richardson early in the season, the Colts (6-5) currently own a wild card spot by way of tiebreakers over the Texans and Broncos. However, now they'll be without running back Jonathan Taylor after he underwent thumb surgery earlier in the week.

Indianapolis is still a one-point favorite over the Titans (4-7) according to the latest Week 13 NFL odds via the SportsLine consensus. Which side should you back in that contest and what other Week 13 NFL spreads should you target as your place your NFL bets? All of the Week 13 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 13 NFL picks now.

Top Week 13 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 13 NFL picks is that the Buccaneers (-5.5) cover at home against the Panthers. Carolina hoped to reverse its fortunes following a 7-10 season in which the Panthers won four of their last six games, bringing in former Colts head coach Frank Reich and then trading up to select Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, Young has struggled considerably in his rookie season and Reich was fired after a 1-10 start. Now, they'll take on a Buccaneers squad that is still alive in the NFC South title race. Tampa Bay is 7-4 against the spread this season, while Carolina is 2-8-1 against the number and has only covered once on the road this season. Those are big reasons why the model has the Buccaneers covering in 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 13 NFL predictions: The Jaguars (-8.5) cover the spread at home versus the Bengals on Monday. Cincinnati's offense struggled with Jake Browning under center. The Bengals managed to generate just 10 points and 222 total yards in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. Now, Browning and the Bengals will have to travel to take on one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars have won seven of their last eight games and been firing on all cylinders offensively. Jacksonville has scored 34 or more points in their last two games at TIAA Bank Field. In addition, Jacksonville has covered five straight games against AFC opponents, a trend the model expects to continue on Monday as the Jaguars cover the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 13 NFL picks

Week 13 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Dec. 3

Chargers at Patriots (+5.5, 39.5)

Lions at Saints (+4, 47)

Falcons at Jets (+2, 33.5)

Cardinals at Steelers (-6.5, 41)

Colts at Titans (+1, 42.5)

Dolphins at Commanders (+9.5, 49.5)

Broncos at Texans (-3, 47)

Panthers at Buccaneers (-5.5, 36.5)

49ers at Eagles (+3, 48)

Browns at Rams (-4, 40.5)

Chiefs at Packers (+6, 42.5)

Monday, Dec. 4



Bengals at Jaguars (-8.5, 38.5)