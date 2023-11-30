Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have won five consecutive games after securing an impressive 29-12 victory over the Cleveland Browns last week. The Broncos will try to win their sixth straight when they visit C.J. Stroud the Houston Texans on Sunday. According to the latest Week 13 NFL odds, Denver is a 3.5-point underdog. The Broncos are 4-1 in their last five meetings with Houston, making this a game many bettors will target when locking in their Week 13 NFL bets. Elsewhere in the NFL spreads, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are three-point underdogs at home against Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers. All of the Week 13 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 13 NFL picks now.

Top Week 13 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 13 NFL picks is that the Buccaneers (-5.5) cover at home against the Panthers. The Panthers became the latest team to fire their head coach in the middle of the season following a 1-10 start. Carolina has also struggled against Tampa Bay in recent years, losing seven of the last 10 meetings with the Buccaneers. Carolina's offense has been stagnant all season, ranking 29th in points per game (15.7).

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, have won five of their last six games at home against the Panthers. Tampa Bay is averaging 304.1 yards per game on offense and wide receiver Mike Evans continues to be a mismatch for opposing defenders. Evans has recorded at least one touchdown reception in five of his last six games and torched the Panthers for 207 yards and three touchdowns at home last season.

Another one of its Week 13 NFL predictions: The Jaguars (-8.5) cover the spread at home versus the Bengals on Monday. The loss of Joe Burrow (wrist) was apparent both on the scoreboard and on the stat sheet in Cincy's Week 12 loss to the Steelers. Pittsburgh didn't fear the Bengals' passing game, so it loaded up to stop the run and held Cincinnati to 25 rushing yards. That's the third-fewest by the Bengals in their 56-year history of the franchise.

Expect a similar game plan by the Jags, who already own the No. 4 run defense in the league. The model projects Joe Mixon to be held under 3.5 yards per carry, which will put too much pressure on inexperienced QB Jake Browning. He's expected to have the same number of interceptions as touchdowns, which was the case last week when Cincinnati scored only 10 points.

Week 13 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Nov. 30

Seahawks at Cowboys (-9, 47.5)

Sunday, Dec. 3

Chargers at Patriots (+5.5, 40.5)

Lions at Saints (+4, 47)

Falcons at Jets (+2.5, 34)

Cardinals at Steelers (-5.5, 41)

Colts at Titans (+1, 43)

Dolphins at Commanders (+9.5, 49.5)

Broncos at Texans (-3.5, 47)

Panthers at Buccaneers (-5.5, 37)

49ers at Eagles (+3, 47.5)

Browns at Rams (-3.5, 40)

Chiefs at Packers (+6, 42.5)

Monday, Dec. 4



Bengals at Jaguars (-8.5, 38)