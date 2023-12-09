San Francisco has used a four-game winning streak to take complete control of the NFC West, sitting three games ahead of Seattle and Los Angeles heading into the Week 14 NFL schedule. The 49ers will try to extend their hot streak when they host Seattle on Sunday, with the latest Week 14 NFL odds from SportsLine consensus listing San Francisco as a 13-point favorite. The middle time slot on Sunday is loaded with exciting NFL matchups, including the Chiefs vs. Bills. Kansas City is a one-point favorite in the Week 14 NFL spreads, even though it has lost three of its last five games.

With both teams struggling, should you back the Chiefs or Bills when you place your Week 14 NFL bets? All of the Week 14 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 14 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-128 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-20 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 31-12 straight-up the last three weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 14 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup.

Top Week 14 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 14 NFL picks is that the Raiders (+3) cover at home against the Vikings. Minnesota is reeling after back-to-back losses to Denver and Chicago by a combined three points and any advantage it might have by coming in fresh off a bye week is moot because Las Vegas was also off last week.

Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell put together the best start of his career against a very good Chiefs defense when we last saw him. He went 23-of-33 for 248 yards and a touchdown without committing a turnover. Meanwhile, the Minnesota offense turned the ball over seven times in its last two outings and the Vikings have now committed multiple turnovers in seven of 12 games this season. The model is expecting Antonio Pierce's defense to force the Vikings into more mistakes and that's a big reason why the model has the Raiders covering in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 14 NFL predictions: The Packers (-6.5) cover the spread versus the Giants on the road on Monday. Green Bay has covered the spread in all three games during its current winning streak and has also covered in four of its last five contests since suffering a four-game losing streak. Quarterback Jordan Love threw for 267 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in a 27-19 win over defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City last week.

Love leads Green Bay into its favorite month of the year, as the Packers have won 16 games in a row in December and covered in four straight. New York has been trending in the opposite direction at this time of the year, winning just once in its last 11 December games. The Giants have only covered the spread twice in their last eight games against NFC teams, so the model has identified Green Bay as the side with all the value in this matchup. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 14 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 14 NFL schedule and just revealed two teams that win outright over 75% of the time.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which two teams should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below.

Week 14 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Dec. 10

Buccaneers at Falcons (-2, 41)

Rams at Ravens (-7.5, 40)

Lions at Bears (+3, 43)

Colts at Bengals (-2, 44)

Jaguars at Browns (-3, 33)

Panthers at Saints (-6, 38.5)

Texans at Jets (+3.5, 33)

Vikings at Raiders (+3, 40.5)

Seahawks at 49ers (-13, 46.5)

Bills at Chiefs (-1, 48.5)

Broncos at Chargers (-2.5, 44)

Eagles at Cowboys (-3.5, 52)

Monday, Dec. 11



Titans at Dolphins (-13, 46.5)

Packers at Giants (+6.5, 36.5)