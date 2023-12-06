The Saints and Panthers will match up on Sunday, with New Orleans favored by five in the Week 14 NFL odds and the teams a combined 5-17-2 against the spread. A push resulted when these divisional foes collided in Week 2. The Saints have seven straight ATS home losses, while the Panthers are coming off an ATS road cover versus Tampa. The other NFC South teams will also get together during the Week 14 NFL schedule, as the Falcons will host the Buccaneers on Sunday. Atlanta won as 3-point road underdogs when they met in Week 7, so how much should the earlier matchups influence your Week 14 NFL bets? All of the Week 14 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 14 NFL picks now.

Top Week 14 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 14 NFL picks is that the Raiders (+3) cover at home against the Vikings. No one would have guessed that Las Vegas would enter this matchup with more quarterback stability than Minnesota, but rookie Aidan O'Connell is coming off the best game of his pro career. He had a passer rating of over 100 against a top-three defense in the Chiefs before the Raiders' bye, while Joshua Dobbs is coming off a career-worst game. He had four interceptions, which doubled his previous career-high, in his last game against a Bears defense that ranks in the bottom-10 in passing defense and scoring defense.

On defense, the Raiders are allowing six fewer points per game under interim head coach Antonio Pierce than they gave up under Josh McDaniels in 2023. Given Minnesota's propensity to turn the ball over and Vegas' improvement on defense, points may be hard to come by for the Vikings on the road. As a result, Vegas (+3) covers in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 14 NFL predictions: The Packers (-6.5) cover the spread versus the Giants on the road on Monday. Green Bay has won and covered in three straight games and after a rough start, it's currently in the NFC playoff picture. Jordan Love has been lights-out during this stretch with eight touchdowns and no turnovers and is completing nearly 70% of his pass attempts. Meanwhile, the Giants have won two straight, but those wins came versus teams a combined 6-19, and Tommy DeVito has been sacked a mind-boggling 26 times over his last four games.

The Packers are coming off back-to-back games with three-plus sacks for the first time this season and their No. 6 third-down defense will make things tough for the rookie QB. The model projects Green Bay's defense to rack up five sacks, which will be far too much for a Giants team that ranks 31st in scoring to overcome. Green Bay is projected to go on the road and cover as 6.5-point favorites over 50% of the time. The model also says the Under (37) hits in 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 14 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Dec. 7

Patriots at Steelers (-6, 30)

Sunday, Dec. 10

Buccaneers at Falcons (-2.5, 39)

Rams at Ravens (-7, 40)

Lions at Bears (+3, 40)

Colts at Bengals (+1, 40)

Jaguars at Browns (-3, 30.5)

Panthers at Saints (-5, 37.5)

Texans at Jets (+5.5, 33)

Vikings at Raiders (+3, 40.5)

Seahawks at 49ers (-10.5, 46.5)

Bills at Chiefs (-2.5, 47.5)

Broncos at Chargers (-2.5, 44)

Eagles at Cowboys (-3.5, 53)

Monday, Dec. 11



Titans at Dolphins (-13.5, 47)

Packers at Giants (+6.5, 37)