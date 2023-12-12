The Week 15 NFL schedule looks different thanks to the first-ever flex of a Monday Night Football game. Chiefs vs. Patriots, in which Kansas City is a 9.5-point favorite in the Week 15 NFL odds, was originally scheduled for MNF but was recently flexed out of that primetime spot in favor of Eagles vs. Seahawks. Patrick Mahomes and Bill Belichick will now match wits on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Jalen Hurts and company are favored by 3.5 points per the Week 15 NFL spreads.

Sunday Night Football remains intact, and it could be a postseason preview. Ravens vs. Jaguars (+3.5) sees a pair of division leaders meeting up, with both squads 8-5 against the spread in 2023. These two have alternated wins and losses over their last 10 meetings, which will only adds difficulty to placing Week 15 NFL bets. All of the Week 15 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 15 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks.

Top Week 15 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 15 NFL picks is that the Browns (-3) cover at home against the Bears in a 1 p.m. ET Sunday kickoff. The Browns have been lights out at home, posting a 6-1 ATS record in Cleveland. That's the best ATS home mark in the NFL this season as the team is allowing just 12.6 points per game at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The team is also perfect (4-0) against the spread at home.

While Cleveland's No. 1 total defense gets most of the attention, Joe Flacco has brought some juice to the offense. The 38-year-old has five passing touchdowns over his two games as starter, compared to all other Browns QBs having a combined nine passing TDs over 11 games. Cleveland is averaging over 90 more passing yards per game with Flacco under center, making the offense potentially explosive as it pairs with the league's No. 7 rushing attack.

Meanwhile, Chicago ranks in the bottom 10 in both passing defense and scoring defense, in addition to ranking dead-last in redzone defense. The model has Cleveland's defense suffocating the Bears' offense, while the Browns exceed their scoring average of 22.2 points per game. With those factors, the Browns cover as 3-point favorites in well over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 15 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (+3.5) cover the spread versus the Eagles. Both teams have fallen to Dallas and San Francisco over the last two weeks, but Seattle managed to cover in both of its defeats, while Philly lost against the spread in each, losing by 20-plus points in both contests. The Eagles have covered in just one of their last four road games, averaging 2.5 turnovers in those matchups. Seattle takes advantage of extra possessions generated from takeaways and is 3-1-1 ATS when it forces at least two turnovers.

Philly has the No. 28 scoring defense and has been especially soft in defending the pass. The Eagles have allowed the second-most passing touchdowns and also have the second-fewest defensive interceptions, which will make things easier no matter if Geno Smith or Drew Lock is under center. Given the huge home-field advantage that comes with playing at Lumen Field, the Seahawks are projected to exploit Philadelphia's secondary and cover as 3.5-point underdogs well over 50% of the time. The model also says the Under (47.5) hits in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 15 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Dec. 14

Chargers at Raiders (-3, 33.5)

Saturday, Dec. 16

Vikings at Bengals (-3.5, 39)

Steelers at Colts (-2.5, 42)

Broncos at Lions (-5, 46.5)

Sunday, Dec. 17

Falcons at Panthers (+3, 35)

Bears at Browns (-3, 38)

Buccaneers at Packers (-3.5, 42)

Jets at Dolphins (-9.5, 40)

Giants at Saints (-4.5, 37)

Texans at Titans (-2, 37.5)

Chiefs at Patriots (+9.5, 37.5)

49ers at Cardinals (+13.5, 48)

Commanders at Rams (-6.5, 49)

Cowboys at Bills (-2.5, 49)

Ravens at Jaguars (+3.5, 43.5)

Monday, Dec. 18



Eagles at Seahawks (+3.5, 47.5)