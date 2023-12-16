The NFL playoffs are rapidly approaching, leaving a plethora of important games on the Week 15 NFL schedule. Tampa Bay and Green Bay are 6-7 heading into their matchup on Sunday and are two of five teams battling for the final NFC Wild Card spot. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites in the Week 15 NFL odds after their three-game winning streak was snapped in a 24-22 loss to the Giants last week. Should you expect them to bounce back when you place your Week 15 NFL bets?

Buffalo's playoff spot is in limbo right now as well, but it has won two of its last three games, including a 20-17 win at Kansas City last week. The Bills are two-point favorites against the Cowboys in the Week 15 NFL spreads, even though Dallas is on a five-game winning streak that has featured four blowout victories. All of the Week 15 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 15 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 15 NFL picks is that the Browns (-3) cover at home against the Bears. Chicago is coming off back-to-back wins over Minnesota and Detroit, but it has not won three straight games since 2020. The Bears are just 2-5 in their seven road games this season and 2-9 in their last 11 road games dating back to last year.

Cleveland has been a difficult team to beat at home, winning and covering the spread in nine of its last 11 games. The Browns can take another pivotal step toward a playoff berth following a 31-27 win over Jacksonville last week that put them in line for the No. 5 seed in the AFC. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns in that game, a big reason why the Browns are covering in almost 60% of the model's latest simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 15 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (+3) cover the spread versus the Eagles. Both teams are trending in the wrong direction in the NFC, with the Seahawks losing four games in a row to fall out of the NFC playoff bracket and the Eagles suffering back-to-back blowouts against the Cowboys and 49ers to fall from first seed in the conference to fifth.

Seattle has also played San Francisco and Dallas in the last two weeks and looked like the more competitive team in the process. The Seahawks lost 28-16 on the road to the 49ers, while the Eagles lost 42-19 at home. Seattle also played the Cowboys tight on the road (41-35), while the Eagles were blasted 33-13 in Dallas. Geno Smith is recovering from a groin injury and has a chance to return after missing last week's loss to the 49ers, a big reason why the model has the Seahawks covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 15 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Saturday, Dec. 16

Vikings at Bengals (-3.5, 40.5)

Steelers at Colts (-1, 42.5)

Broncos at Lions (-4.5, 48)

Sunday, Dec. 17

Falcons at Panthers (+3, 33)

Bears at Browns (-3, 38)

Buccaneers at Packers (-3.5, 42)

Jets at Dolphins (-9, 36.5)

Giants at Saints (-5.5, 39)

Texans at Titans (-3.5, 37)

Chiefs at Patriots (+8, 37)

49ers at Cardinals (+12.5, 48)

Commanders at Rams (-6.5, 50.5)

Cowboys at Bills (-2, 49.5)

Ravens at Jaguars (+3, 42.5)

Monday, Dec. 18



Eagles at Seahawks (+3, 47.5)