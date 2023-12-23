The 49ers have already locked up the NFC West by virtue of a dominant win over the Cardinals last week. However, they're still hungry for the No. 1 overall seed and will have a tough test when they take on the AFC's No. 1 seed Baltimore on Christmas Day at 8:15 p.m. ET. The 49ers are six-point home favorites in the latest Week 16 NFL odds via the SportsLine Consensus. In a critical NFC North matchup, the Lions are three-point favorites on the road over the Vikings in the NFL spreads. In fact, that's one of eight games in which a team is favored by a field goal or less in the Week 16 NFL Vegas lines. All of the Week 16 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 16 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 16 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 16 NFL picks is that the Vikings (+3) cover at home against the Lions in a Sunday 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The Vikings have lost three of their last four games but the Lions have had their fair share of trouble as well. Detroit has lost two of its last four games and the Lions are giving up 25.5 points per game over their last four contests.

That bodes well for a Vikings offense that is averaging 248.8 passing yards per game, which ranks seventh in the NFL. The emergence of Jordan Addison, who caught two touchdown passes last week, and the return of Justin Jefferson will provide challenges for Detroit's secondary on Sunday. In addition, Minnesota is 9-2 in its last 11 meetings with the Lions. According to the model, the Vikings will rack up over 300 passing yards against Detroit, a big reason why Minnesota covers the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 16 NFL predictions: The Dolphins (-1.5) cover the spread at home versus the Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. After what could have been a season-defining win over the Eagles to take over first place in the NFC East in Week 14, the Cowboys suffered a blowout loss of their own last week in Buffalo that could very easily hault momentum.

The Bills dominated the line of scrimmage in a 31-10 win, rushing for 266 yards and three touchdowns with James Cook piling up a career-best 179 yards on the ground. Now, the Cowboys will have another tough matchup against a potent Miami running game that ranks fourth in total rushing (139.6 ypg) and first in rushing touchdowns (26). That's a big reason why the model predicts that the Dolphins cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 16 NFL picks

Week 16 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Saturday, Dec. 23

Bengals at Steelers (+3, 38)

Bills at Chargers (+12, 44.5)

Sunday, Dec. 24

Colts at Falcons (-2.5, 45)

Packers at Panthers (+4, 37.5)

Browns at Texans (+3, 40)

Lions at Vikings (+3, 47)

Commanders at Jets (-3, 37)

Seahawks at Titans (+3.5, 41.5)

Jaguars at Buccaneers (-1.5, 42)

Cardinals at Bears (-4, 43)

Cowboys at Dolphins (-1.5, 49.5)

Patriots at Broncos (-7, 35)

Monday, Dec. 25

Raiders at Chiefs (-10, 41)

Giants at Eagles (-13.5, 43)

Ravens at 49ers (-6, 47)