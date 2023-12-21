Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have won four consecutive games after securing an impressive 23-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. The Ravens will try to win their fifth straight when they visit Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. According to the latest Week 16 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus, Baltimore is a five-point underdog on the road, one of the larger NFL spreads of the week.

The Ravens are 8-0 in their last eight games against NFC opponents, making this a game many bettors could target when locking in their Week 16 NFL picks. Elsewhere in the NFL Vegas lines, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are three-point favorites on the road against Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings. All of the Week 16 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 16 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 16 NFL picks is that the Vikings (+3) cover at home against the Lions in a Sunday 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The Vikings have lost three of their last four games but the Lions have had their fair share of trouble as well. Detroit has lost two of its last four games and the Lions are giving up 25.5 points per game over their last four contests.

That bodes well for a Vikings offense that is averaging 248.8 passing yards per game, which ranks seventh in the NFL. The emergence of Jordan Addison, who caught two touchdown passes last week, and the return of Justin Jefferson will provide challenges for Detroit's secondary on Sunday. In addition, Minnesota is 9-2 in its last 11 meetings with the Lions. According to the model, the Vikings will rack up over 300 passing yards against Detroit, a big reason why Minnesota covers the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 16 NFL predictions: The Dolphins (-1.5) cover the spread at home versus the Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. Miami had every reason to have a poor offensive showing last week since it was without Tyreek Hill facing a Jets defense that was a top-10 scoring unit. However, Miami didn't let up and won 30-0 despite pulling its starters early in the fourth quarter. While the Dolphins' offense gets most of the attention, one also can't ignore the shutout it handed New York and the noticeable improvement on the defensive side of the ball over the last month.

The Dolphins have given up just 13.8 points per game over their last five outings and averaged 2.6 takeaways during this stretch. Meanwhile, Dallas once again failed to cover as an underdog last week against Buffalo. The Cowboys have struggled against contenders all year and are 0-3 against the spread as underdogs. Miami is 8-2 ATS this season as a favorite, the third best cover percentage in the league. SportsLine's model has Miami covering well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Saints at Rams (-4, 46)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Bengals at Steelers (+2, 37)

Bills at Chargers (+12, 44)

Sunday, Dec. 24

Colts at Falcons (-1, 44.5)

Packers at Panthers (+5, 37.5)

Browns at Texans (+2.5, 40)

Lions at Vikings (+3, 47)

Commanders at Jets (-3, 37)

Seahawks at Titans (+2.5, 41.5)

Jaguars at Buccaneers (PK, 42.5)

Cardinals at Bears (-4, 43)

Cowboys at Dolphins (-1.5, 50)

Patriots at Broncos (-6.5, 34.5)

Monday, Dec. 25

Raiders at Chiefs (-10, 41.5)

Giants at Eagles (-12, 42.5)

Ravens at 49ers (-5, 47)