The Buccaneers (8-7) currently sit atop the NFC South standings with two games to play and could clinch the division with a victory and a little bit of help. They'll host the Saints (7-8) in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, while the Falcons (7-8) will travel to Chicago to take on the Bears (6-9) in another 1 p.m. ET start. So with a win over New Orleans and Chicago holding serve against Atlanta, Tampa Bay would be able to wrap up what has been a compelling race in a mediocre division.

We can tell you one of the model's Week 17 NFL picks is that the Bears (-2.5) cover against the Falcons in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday at Soldier Field. Chicago has won four straight at home, while Atlanta has won just two of its last seven on the road. Chicago has also won and covered in its last three overall. Atlanta bounced back for a win over the Colts last week, but had previously lost two straight.

SportsLine's model isn't high on Atlanta quarterback Taylor Heinicke in this one, projecting that he falls short of 200 passing yards. Atlanta's offense fails to reach 20 points in the simulations, opening the door for Chicago to win straight up 61% of the time and cover in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 17 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (-4) cover the spread at home versus the Steelers in a 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday kickoff. Pittsburgh's passing offense doesn't seem to travel, no matter who is under center, as the team has just three passing TDs all season on the road. That's not a recipe for success in a hostile environment, and the Seahawks passing defense clearly feeds off the home crowd. Opposing QBs are completing just 60.1% of their passes when facing the Seahawks in Seattle, compared to a 71.9% CMP% when the Seahawks are on the road.

Forcing Pittsburgh to be one-dimensional will put lots of pressure on a Steelers rushing attack which has underwhelmed. Najee Harris is averaging under 4.0 yards per carry, while Jaylen Warren hasn't scored in five straight games. Add in that the Seahawks have won five straight home games versus the Steelers, and that Seattle is undefeated ATS in its last four games of 2023, and you can see why the model favors the Seahawks. Seattle is projected to cover as 4-point home favorites in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Saturday, Dec. 30



Lions at Cowboys (-5.5, 52.5)

Sunday, Dec. 31

Dolphins at Ravens (-3, 46.5)

Patriots at Bills (-14, 40)

Falcons at Bears (-2.5, 38)

Titans at Texans (-4, 44)

Raiders at Colts (-4, 42.5)

Panthers at Jaguars (-6, 36.5)

Rams at Giants (+6, 43.5)

Cardinals at Eagles (-12, 48)

Saints at Buccaneers (-2.5, 42.5)

49ers at Commanders (+13.5, 49.5)

Steelers at Seahawks (-4, 41)

Bengals at Chiefs (-6.5, 44)

Chargers at Broncos (-3.5, 36.5)

Packers at Vikings (-1, 43.5)