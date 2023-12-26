The Week 17 NFL schedule marks the penultimate slate of regular season games, and the league couldn't have envisioned a more compelling lineup of matchups. Every single game has bearing on the playoffs, either with teams fighting for wild card spots or teams that already punched their tickets looking to improve positioning. An example of the latter is Ravens vs. Dolphins, in which Baltimore is a 3-point favorite in the Week 17 NFL odds. The Ravens will lock up the AFC's top seed with a win, while a Miami victory would allow it to control its own destiny for the top spot.

Other matchups sure to attract lots of interest with Week 17 NFL bets include Raiders vs. Colts (-3), Saints vs. Buccaneers (-3), Steelers vs. Seahawks (-3.5) and Packers vs. Vikings (-2). These contests are essentially eliminator games for one, if not both, of the teams involved and will greatly shape the postseason picture. All of the Week 17 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 17 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 17 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 17 NFL picks is that the Eagles (-9.5) cover against the Cardinals. Philly ended its three-game skid with a Monday victory over the Giants, while Arizona is coming off back-to-back double digit losses to the 49ers and Bears. Arizona has already been eliminated from postseason contention but is still in the running to nab the top overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so it has more of an incentive to lose than win at this point.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were impressive on both sides of the ball in their last game, as their 465 total yards on offense were their second-most all season, and the 292 total yards allowed on defense were their fewest given up in nine weeks. Philadelphia's now rushed for at least 170 yards in back-to-back outings, and it gets to face the NFL's worst rushing defense in Arizona, which will have its hand full with Jalen Hurts after the Cards allowed 97 rushing yards and a rushing TD to Justin Fields last week. Add in that the Cards have covered just once over their last seven road games, and Philly is projected to cover as 9.5-point favorites in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 17 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (-3.5) cover the spread at home versus the Steelers. This rivalry has been one-sided when Seattle is the setting, as the Seahawks sport a 7-1 all-time record at home against Pittsburgh, including five straight home victories. While the Steelers will have one extra day of rest for this matchup after playing on Saturday, that's not necessarily a bad thing as Pete Carroll always has his team prepared, and the Seahawks are undefeated ATS in four games this year with a rest disadvantage.

Pittsburgh is 2-4 ATS over its last six, with both covers coming against the Bengals and backup QB Jake Browning. In fact, each of the Steelers' last four ATS wins have come against first-year starting quarterbacks, while they've struggled against veterans like Geno Smith. He returned last week after missing the two prior games and had one of his best outings of the season with multiple touchdown passes and no turnovers.

Seattle enters this matchup undefeated over its last four against the spread, and the model expects it to push that streak to five. The Seahawks (-3.5) cover well over 50% of the time, with the model also saying the Under (41) hits in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 17 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Dec. 28



Jets at Browns (-7, 36.5)

Saturday, Dec. 30



Lions at Cowboys (-6, 53.5)

Sunday, Dec. 31

Dolphins at Ravens (-3, 47)

Patriots at Bills (-12, 41)

Falcons at Bears (-3, 38)

Titans at Texans (-3.5, 42.5)

Raiders at Colts (-3, 44.5)

Panthers at Jaguars (-6.5, 37.5)

Rams at Giants (+6.5, 42)

Cardinals at Eagles (-9.5, 47.5)

Saints at Buccaneers (-3, 42)

49ers at Commanders (+13.5, 48.5)

Steelers at Seahawks (-3.5, 41)

Bengals at Chiefs (-7.5, 45)

Chargers at Broncos (-5.5, 38.5)

Packers at Vikings (-2, 45.5)