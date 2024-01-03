The Week 18 NFL lines are all largely in congruence, save for one outlier. Fifteen of the 16 games have spreads of 5.5 points or fewer, which makes Cowboys vs. Commanders stick out like a sore thumb as Dallas is favored by 13.5 points. Dallas will lock up the NFC's No. 2 seed with a victory, while Washington has more of an incentive to lose. The Commanders enter the Week 18 NFL schedule holding the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, with no shot of moving to No. 1, so it has to lose to maintain its position.

Thus, that helps explain why this game deviates from all others, per the Week 18 NFL odds. Dallas also crushed Washington 45-10 when they met earlier this season, and every game this week is a divisional rematch. How much should the results from earlier in the year affect your NFL betting strategy? All of the Week 18 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 18 NFL picks now.

Top Week 18 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's Week 18 NFL picks is the Lions (-3) cover the spread at home versus the Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Both teams are coming off defeats, which actually spells good news for Lions bettors but not so much for Vikings backers. Detroit is 4-0 against the spread after a loss this season, while Minnesota has covered in just two of its eight games following a defeat.

These teams met just two weeks ago in which Detroit covered and controlled the game. The Lions defense had four takeaways and racked up four sacks, while the offense had over 38 minutes in time of possession. The running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combined for 169 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in that win, and two weeks certainly isn't enough time for Minnesota to make drastic improvements in defending them. That duo is projected to combine for nearly 150 total yards, while Detroit's defense does its job with three takeaways. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 18 NFL predictions: The Packers (-3) cover against the Bears in a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Lambeau Field on Sunday. While there are some paths to the NFL playoffs for Green Bay with a loss in this game, a win would guarantee a spot. That should give Green Bay all the motivation it needs to win and handle the small spread against a Chicago team that saw its slim postseason chances evaporate in Week 17.

The model is projecting nearly 250 passing yards and two touchdowns from Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love, helping Green Bay score 26 points and cover in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 18 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Saturday, Jan. 6

Steelers at Ravens (+3.5, 36.5)

Texans at Colts (+1, 47.5)

Sunday, Jan. 7

Buccaneers at Panthers (+5.5, 37.5)

Browns at Bengals (-6, 38.5)

Vikings at Lions (-3, 45.5)

Jets at Patriots (-2.5, 30.5)

Falcons at Saints (-3, 42.5)

Jaguars at Titans (+5.5, 40)

Seahawks at Cardinals (+2.5, 47.5)

Bears at Packers (-3, 44)

Broncos at Raiders (-2.5, 38)

Chiefs at Chargers (-3, 36)

Eagles at Giants (+5, 42.5)

Rams at 49ers (-3.5, 42.5)

Cowboys at Commanders (+13, 45.5)

Bills at Dolphins (+3, 50)