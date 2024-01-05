Most games on the Week 18 NFL schedule have bearing on the NFL playoff picture, but Patriots vs. Jets isn't one of them. However, the game could be of high interest to those placing Week 18 NFL bets since New England is bringing a historic streak into the matchup. The Pats have won 15 straight games versus the Jets, tied for the fifth-longest win streak of one team over another in league history. New England is 11-4 against the spread during the streak, including six straight covers. The Patriots are favored by 1.5 points in the latest NFL odds, one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week.

Anyone making Week 18 NFL picks may be all in on New England considering the head-to-head history and recent tendencies. New York has covered just once over its last 10 games this season, while New England is undefeated against the spread over its last four games. Are there any other games on Sunday that are seemingly as one-sided when it comes to a betting perspective? All of the Week 18 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 18 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 18 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup.

Top Week 18 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's Week 18 NFL picks is the Lions (-3.5) cover the spread at home versus the Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Lions have lost nine of their last 12 meetings against the Vikings, but they're 6-0 against the spread in their last six games against Minnesota.

The Lions are coming off a controversial loss to the Dallas Cowboys, so they'll want to get some frustrations out and build momentum heading into the playoffs. Detroit is averaging 395.7 yards per game on offense this season, which ranks third in the NFL. The Lions scored 30 points in their victory over the Vikings on Christmas Eve behind strong performances from David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Detroit's dynamic duo racked up 135 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the win and SportsLine's model expects they'll lead the Lions to a comfortable victory over the Vikings again in Week 18. Detroit covers the spread in nearly 60% of simulations, while the Over (45.5) hits well over 50% of the time.

Another one of its Week 18 NFL predictions: The Packers (-3) cover against the Bears in a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Most of Green Bay's roster doesn't know what it's like to lose to the Bears as the Pack are riding a nine-game win streak against their divisional rival. Green Bay has also covered in all nine of those games, winning each of them by at least seven points.

Jordan Love had three touchdowns and no turnovers in a Week 1 win over Chicago, and he's been the most efficient NFL quarterback over the last seven weeks. Over that stretch, he has 16 touchdowns versus just one pick, and he now gets to face one of the weakest pass defenses. The Bears have the second-fewest sacks, while just three teams have allowed more passing touchdowns than Chicago. The model projects Love to have more passing TDs than Justin Fields has passing plus rushing scores combined, as Green Bay (-3) covers in well over 50% of simulations.

How to make Week 18 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 18 NFL schedule and just revealed four teams that outright win nearly 70% of the time.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which four teams should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below.

Week 18 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Saturday, Jan. 6

Steelers at Ravens (+3, 35)

Texans at Colts (+1, 47.5)

Sunday, Jan. 7

Buccaneers at Panthers (+4.5, 37.5)

Browns at Bengals (-7, 37.5)

Vikings at Lions (-3.5, 45.5)

Jets at Patriots (-1.5, 30.5)

Falcons at Saints (-3, 42)

Jaguars at Titans (+3.5, 41)

Seahawks at Cardinals (+3, 47.5)

Bears at Packers (-3, 45)

Broncos at Raiders (-3, 37)

Chiefs at Chargers (-3.5, 35)

Eagles at Giants (+5.5, 42)

Rams at 49ers (-4, 41)

Cowboys at Commanders (+13, 47)

Bills at Dolphins (+2.5, 48.5)