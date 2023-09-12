A pair of rookies drafted in the top four and Dallas facing another New York team highlight the Week 2 NFL schedule. Second overall pick C.J. Stroud and the Texans host No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson and the Colts on Sunday, with Houston a 1.5-point favorite in the Week 2 NFL odds. Further north up I-45, the Cowboys will host the Jets a week after dismantling the Giants. Dak Prescott and company are 7.5-point favorites according to the Week 2 NFL lines with Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) potentially out for the season.

These two contests are among the 10 games with Week 2 NFL spreads of four points or fewer. Making early-season NFL picks can be tough since you're still trying to figure out each team's trends. All of the Week 2 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 2 NFL picks now.

Top Week 2 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 2 NFL picks is that the Buccaneers (-3) cover against the Bears in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday. These teams couldn't have looked more different in Week 1, as the Buccaneers went into Minnesota as four-point road favorites and knocked off a Vikings team that won 13 games a year ago. On the other hand, Chicago not only couldn't cover as home favorites versus the Packers, but also lost straight up for its 11th consecutive defeat dating back to last season.

Tampa's defense was the star in Week 1 and forced Kirk Cousins into three turnovers. That side of the ball was overlooked for the Buccaneers in 2022 considering who their quarterback was, but Tampa fielded a top-10 total defense. The Bucs' ability to create turnovers gives them an edge against Justin Fields, who had two turnovers in Week 1. As for the Bears' defense, it was the worst in the NFL last season and then gave up 38 points in the season opener, so it doesn't appear to have improved. With these factors in mind, the model has Tampa (-3) covering in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 2 NFL predictions: the Cardinals (+4) cover the spread at home versus the Giants. Perhaps no team looked as poor in Week 1 as New York, which was demolished by the Cowboys, 40-0. It was the Giants' second-biggest home defeat in their 99-year franchise history, as Daniel Jones was sacked seven times before getting pulled late in the game.

That poor protection is an ominous sign against a Cardinals defense that was surprisingly effective in Week 1. Arizona covered on the road against Washington and sacked Sam Howell six times. Those six sacks came from five different players, so New York won't be able to key in on one or two pass rushers. The Cardinals also forced three turnovers and get to face a quarterback who's committed the sixth-most turnovers in the NFL since his 2019 rookie season.

Arizona also has recent history on its side, having won the last four matchups between these teams. The model has the Cardinals taking care of business at home, covering nearly 60% of the time. It also has the Over (38.5) hitting in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 2 NFL picks

Week 2 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 14

Vikings at Eagles (-7, 48.5)

Sunday, Sept. 17

Packers at Falcons (+1.5, 40.5)

Raiders at Bills (-8.5, 47.5)

Ravens at Bengals (-3.5, 46.5)

Seahawks at Lions (-6, 48.5)

Colts at Texans (+1, 40)

Chiefs at Jaguars (+3, 51)

Bears at Buccaneers (-3, 41.5)

Chargers at Titans (+3, 45.5)

Giants at Cardinals (+4, 39.5)

49ers at Rams (+8, 44.5)

Jets at Cowboys (-7.5, 42)

Commanders at Broncos (-3.5, 39)

Dolphins at Patriots (+2.5, 47.5)

Monday, Sept. 18

Saints at Panthers (+3, 40)

Browns at Steelers (+2, 40)