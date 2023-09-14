The Week 2 NFL schedule features a plethora of mouthwatering NFL matchups, including division rivalries like Ravens vs. Bengals, 49ers vs. Rams, and Dolphins vs. Patriots. Division rivalries are often tough to predict given the familiarity of both teams, but it will be especially difficult in Week 2. According to the latest Week 2 NFL odds, 13 of the 16 games feature one-score NFL spreads. Patrick Mahomes will try to lead the Chiefs to their first win of the season on the road against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. According to the latest Week 2 NFL odds, the Chiefs are favored by 3.5 on the road.

The Bengals, meanwhile, are favored by 3.5 against the Ravens in the NFL betting lines despite scoring just a field goal last week. All of the Week 2 NFL lines are listed below.

Top Week 2 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 2 NFL picks is that the Buccaneers (-2.5) cover against the Bears in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday. Baker Mayfield led Tampa Bay to an impressive victory in his first start with the Buccaneers, beating the Vikings 20-17 on the road. Tampa Bay struggled to run the ball against the Vikings, but Mayfield had a productive outing. The former No. 1 overall pick completed 21-of-34 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears, meanwhile, were clobbered at home by the Green Bay Packers, losing 38-20. Quarterback Justin Fields led the Bears in rushing, racking up 59 yards on the ground. Chicago's trio of running backs managed just 63 yards on 19 carries and now face a Buccaneers defense that held the Vikings to just 41 rushing yards.

Another one of its Week 2 NFL predictions: the Cardinals (+5.5) cover the spread at home versus the Giants. It's hard to get behind the Giants after they were embarrassed 40-0 by the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. New York allowed a defensive touchdown, a special teams touchdown, seven sacks and committed three turnovers.

The supposedly improved Giants' passing game never got going and the model doesn't see it taking off in Week 2. No Giants wide receiver is projected to have more than 35 receiving yards and Daniel Jones is forecasted to have fewer passing yards than journeyman Josh Dobbs.

From there, Arizona's defense will wreak havoc just as Dallas' did last week. The Cardinals are coming off a six-sack game in Week 1, and the model has them racking up four more in Week 2. A stifled Giants offense won't be able to run away with this game as Arizona (+4.5) covers nearly 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 2 NFL picks

Week 2 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 14

Vikings at Eagles (-6, 49)

Sunday, Sept. 17

Packers at Falcons (+1, 40.5)

Raiders at Bills (-9.5, 47)

Ravens at Bengals (-3.5, 46)

Seahawks at Lions (-5, 47)

Colts at Texans (+1, 39)

Chiefs at Jaguars (+3.5, 51)

Bears at Buccaneers (-2.5, 41.5)

Chargers at Titans (+3, 45)

Giants at Cardinals (+5.5, 39.5)

49ers at Rams (+8, 44.5)

Jets at Cowboys (-9.5, 38)

Commanders at Broncos (-3.5, 39)

Dolphins at Patriots (+3, 46.5)

Monday, Sept. 18

Saints at Panthers (+3, 39.5)

Browns at Steelers (+2.5, 38.5)