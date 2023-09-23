Mike Vrabel hasn't led the Titans to a Super Bowl, but he's been a strong coach for bettors to back. The Titans are 21-15-1 against the spread since 2021. That 58.3% cover rate is tied for sixth in the NFL during that span. He's at it again this year, starting the season 2-0 against spread after covers against the Saints and Chargers. The Titans are 3.5-point underdogs in the latest Week 3 NFL odds as they visit the Cleveland Browns, who won't have Nick Chubb (knee), so can the Titans cover one of the week's smallest NFL spreads?

Other Week 3 NFL Vegas odds of note include Packers vs. Saints (+1), Bears vs. Chiefs (-12.5), Buccaneers vs. Eagles (-5) and Rams vs. Bengals (-2.5). Who should you back in your Week 3 NFL bets in those games and others? All of the Week 3 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 3 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 164-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 18-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the model's strongest Week 3 NFL picks is that the Chiefs (-12.5) cover against the Bears in almost 60% of simulations. The Bears suffered a 27-17 defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, marking their 10th consecutive loss dating back to last season. Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed just 16 of 29 passes for 211 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He added a rushing touchdown, but the offense failed to find any rhythm against Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs recorded their first win of the season, a 17-9 victory on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, while the defense wreaked havoc. Chris Jones and George Karlaftis both recorded 1.5 sacks and lead a unit that's giving up just 15 points per game this season, the third-best mark in the NFL. SportsLine's model projects Kansas City's defense will limit Chicago's offense to 19 points on Sunday, helping the Chiefs cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 3 NFL predictions: The Dolphins (-6.5) cover the spread at home versus the Broncos. Miami is 2-0 straight-up and against the spread after knocking off the Chargers 36-34 in Week 1 and then handling the Patriots 24-17 in Week 2. Questions entering the season about Miami centered on Tua Tagovailoa's health and the running back position. So far, so good on both accounts.

Tagovailoa has played every snap and has completed 65.3% of his passes for 715 yards and four touchdowns. Raheem Mostert has taken command of the backfield and put up a 28-158-3 rushing line through two weeks. It's a long flight and an early start for Denver, a squad that is winless and 0-2 against the spread thus far. The Dolphins vs. Broncos' line has also dropped under the critical seven-point mark and down to -6.5, where the model projects that Miami will cover nearly 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 3 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Sept. 24

Colts at Ravens (-8, 44)

Titans at Browns (-3.5, 39.5)

Falcons at Lions (-3, 46)

Saints at Packers (-1, 42.5)

Texans at Jaguars (-8, 44)

Broncos at Dolphins (-6.5, 48)

Chargers at Vikings (-1, 54)

Patriots at Jets (+2.5, 36)

Bills at Commanders (+6.5, 43)

Panthers at Seahawks (-5.5, 42)

Cowboys at Cardinals (+12.5, 43)

Bears at Chiefs (-12.5, 48)

Steelers at Raiders (-2.5, 43)

Monday, Sept. 25

Eagles at Buccaneers (+5, 46)

Rams at Bengals (-2.5, 43.5)