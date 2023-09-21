The Dallas Cowboys won their second straight game in convincing fashion last Sunday, beating the New York Jets 30-10 at home. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, while receiver CeeDee Lamb recorded 11 receptions for 143 yards in the lopsided victory. The Cowboys will need to keep winning with the Eagles and Commanders also 2-0 in the NFC East standings. According to the latest Week 3 NFL odds, Dallas is a 12-point favorite on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week.

Should you include the Cowboys in your Week 3 NFL picks, or should you look elsewhere for value in the NFL Vegas odds? Which teams should you target with your Week 3 NFL bets for every game?

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 164-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 18-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 3 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 3 NFL picks is that the Chiefs (-12.5) cover against the Bears in almost 60% of simulations. The Bears suffered a 27-17 defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, marking their 10th consecutive loss dating back to last season. Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed just 16 of 29 passes for 211 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He added a rushing touchdown, but the offense failed to find any rhythm against Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs recorded their first win of the season, a 17-9 victory on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, while the defense wreaked havoc. Chris Jones and George Karlaftis both recorded 1.5 sacks and lead a unit that's giving up just 15 points per game this season, the third-best mark in the NFL. SportsLine's model projects Kansas City's defense will limit Chicago's offense to 19 points on Sunday, helping the Chiefs cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 3 NFL predictions: The Dolphins (-6.5) cover the spread at home versus the Broncos. Denver has failed to cover in both games under new coach Sean Payton, and the Broncos now have 12 losses against the spread since the start of last season. That is the third-most in the NFL over that span, while the Dolphins have covered in five straight dating back to last year.

Denver's offense has looked better under Payton, but the defense has regressed. The Broncos blew fourth-quarter leads in their first two games despite playing quarterbacks like Jimmy Garoppolo and Sam Howell. Neither is on par with Tua Tagovailoa, who has a 30:11 touchdown-to-interception ratio over his last 17 starts. The model has Tagovailoa throwing for over 100 more yards than Russell Wilson, with Tyreek Hill having more receiving yards than Denver's top two receivers combined.

With that kind of lopsided production on offense, and with Denver's defense falling apart late in games, Miami is expected to breeze to a win. The model has the Dolphins (-6.5) covering in well over 50% of simulations. It also has the Under (46.5) hitting well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 3 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 21

Giants at 49ers (-10.5, 44)

Sunday, Sept. 24

Colts at Ravens (-7.5, 45)

Titans at Browns (-3.5, 39.5)

Falcons at Lions (-3, 46)

Saints at Packers (-2, 42.5)

Texans at Jaguars (-9, 44)

Broncos at Dolphins (-6.5, 48.5)

Chargers at Vikings (-1, 54)

Patriots at Jets (+2.5, 36.5)

Bills at Commanders (+6.5, 43.5)

Panthers at Seahawks (-6, 42)

Cowboys at Cardinals (+12, 43)

Bears at Chiefs (-12.5, 47)

Steelers at Raiders (-2.5, 43)

Monday, Sept. 25

Eagles at Buccaneers (+5, 46)

Rams at Bengals (-2.5, 43.5)