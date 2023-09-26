The Cardinals had the lowest win total coming into the 2023 NFL season, but they've far exceeded expectations. Arizona is 3-0 against the spread, making the Cardinals popular in Week 4 NFL bets even as they visit San Francisco on Sunday. The Cardinals won outright as 11-point underdogs versus the Cowboys last week, so being 14-point underdogs in the Week 4 NFL odds to the 49ers won't scare them one bit.

The Chiefs are 9.5-point favorites over the Jets on Sunday Night Football in the NFL spreads. New York has scored just one offensive touchdown in each of its first three games, while Kansas City scored five touchdowns in Week 3 alone. Which sides of these large NFL betting odds should you lean toward with your Week 4 NFL predictions? All of the Week 4 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 4 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 167-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 21-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 4 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 4 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 4 NFL picks is that the Texans (+3) cover against the Steelers. Houston pulled off one of the many upsets in Week 3, outright defeating the Jaguars on the road despite being 7.5-point underdogs. The Texans have now gone 5-3 against the spread over their last eight games dating back to last season.

C.J. Stroud has been not only the best rookie quarterback, but also one of the better QBs in the league, ranking fourth in passing yards (906) with zero interceptions. Meanwhile, Kenny Pickett has struggled in his sophomore season, ranking 25th in passer rating and 27th in completion percentage. However, Pittsburgh's biggest weakness is stopping the run, as it ranks 30th in that regard, so Houston should be able to find rushing lanes to couple with its sixth-ranked passing offense behind Stroud's arm. With that in mind, Houston (+3) is projected to cover in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 4 NFL predictions: The Chargers (-4.5) cover the spread at home versus the Raiders. Los Angeles is coming off its first victory and first cover on the road at Minnesota, while the Raiders have loss outright and versus the spread in their last two games.

These teams have identical rankings on opposite sides of the ball, as the Chargers are 28th in scoring defense, while the Raiders are 28th in scoring offense. However, the Raiders are also in the bottom 10 in points allowed, while the Chargers rank sixth in points scored. Vegas ranks last in rushing yards and has yet to score a touchdown on the ground, and a one-dimensional offense won't be able to keep up with the high-flying Chargers.

The advanced model at SportsLine has the Chargers (-4.5) covering almost 60% of the time. The model also says the Over (50.5) hits in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 4 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 4 NFL schedule, and it's identified three must-see underdogs who win straight-up. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which three underdogs stun the league? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 4 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Sept. 28

Lions at Packers (+1.5, 45)

Sunday, Oct. 1

Falcons at Jaguars (-3, 43.5)

Dolphins at Bills (-2.5, 53.5)

Vikings at Panthers (+3, 45)

Broncos at Bears (+3, 46)

Ravens at Browns (-2.5, 41.5)

Steelers at Texans (+3, 41)

Rams at Colts (-1, 45)

Buccaneers at Saints (-3, 40.5)

Commanders at Eagles (-7, 44.5)

Bengals at Titans (-1.5, 42.5)

Raiders at Chargers (-4.5, 50.5)

Patriots at Cowboys (-7, 41.5)

Cardinals at 49ers (-14, 43)

Chiefs at Jets (+0.5, 42.5)

Monday, Oct. 2

Seahawks at Giants (+1.5, 45)