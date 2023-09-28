Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are still searching for their first win of the season after suffering a historic 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins last week. Wilson and the Broncos will look to get off the mark against the winless Chicago Bears on Sunday. According to the latest Week 4 NFL odds, Denver is a three-point favorite on the road. Denver is 0-6 in its last six games on the road, while the Bears have lost eight straight games at home, making this one of the most difficult Week 4 NFL spreads to decipher when making NFL bets. All of the Week 4 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 4 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 167-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 21-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the model's strongest Week 4 NFL picks is that the Texans (+2.5) cover against the Steelers. After ranking 31st and 32nd in total offense the last two years, Houston is on the rise on that side of the ball in 2023, ranking 13th. The team has two breakout receivers, as Tank Dell went for 145 yards last Sunday, one week after Nico Collins had 146. The Texans are the only team with multiple players having 130-plus receiving yards in a game this season.

Now, the Texans face a Steelers defense that allowed 172 yards to Davante Adams last week. Houston also held Trevor Lawrence and Lamar Jackson to a combined one passing touchdown. At this point of the season, Houston is a more balanced team than Pittsburgh, and the Texans have the luxury of playing at home. The model has Houston (+3) covering in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 4 NFL predictions: The Chargers (-5.5) cover the spread at home versus the Raiders. The Chargers feature one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. In fact, Los Angeles is averaging 416.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks second in the league.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is off to a fast start in 2023, completing 74.4% of his passes for 939 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The Raiders, meanwhile, have lost back-to-back games and struggled mightily on offense. Las Vegas has yet to eclipse 18 points in a game this season and running back Josh Jacobs is averaging just 2.4 yards per carry. That's a big reason why the model shows Los Angeles covering the spread in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 4 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 28

Lions at Packers (+1.5, 46)

Sunday, Oct. 1

Falcons at Jaguars (-3, 43.5)

Dolphins at Bills (-2.5, 54)

Vikings at Panthers (+4, 45.5)

Broncos at Bears (+3, 46)

Ravens at Browns (-3, 40.5)

Steelers at Texans (+2.5, 42.5)

Rams at Colts (PK, 47)

Buccaneers at Saints (-3, 40.5)

Commanders at Eagles (-8, 43.5)

Bengals at Titans (+2, 41)

Raiders at Chargers (-5.5, 48.5)

Patriots at Cowboys (-6.5, 43)

Cardinals at 49ers (-14, 44)

Chiefs at Jets (+9.5, 42.5)

Monday, Oct. 2

Seahawks at Giants (-1, 47.5)