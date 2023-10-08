With the Bears ending their 14-game losing streak last Thursday, the Panthers are the only NFL team without a straight-up or against-the-spread win this season. Both streaks could end during the Week 5 NFL schedule against the Lions and Detroit is a 9.5-point favorite in the Week 5 NFL odds. However, the NFL betting trends are not in favor of Carolina since Detroit's against the spread record of 12-2 over the last 14 games is the best in the league. Dan Campbell's crew also already has three against the spread wins this year, tied for the most in the NFL.

Should you back the Panthers in your Week 5 NFL bets? The Panthers are 8-3 all-time versus the Lions, including a 14-point win as underdogs in Week 16 of last season. Detroit also lost in Week 2, coming off a Thursday game, and is in the same situation this week. All of the Week 5 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 5 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 168-118 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 22-10 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 5 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 5 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 5 NFL picks is that the Eagles (-4) cover against the Rams. This is technically a road game for Philadelphia even though its fans are expected to take over SoFi, and Hurts has won 10 straight road starts. The Eagles have also won their last four away games versus the Rams and taken six of the last seven contests in the head-to-head series.

Just as was the case last year in their Super Bowl run, the Eagles dominate the trenches, ranking second in rushing yards per game and rushing yards allowed per game. Meanwhile, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is captaining an inefficient offense and leads the NFL in pass attempts, but ranks just 25th in passing touchdowns. Stafford is also 1-10 straight-up over his last 11 games as a home underdog. Those are all big reasons why SportsLine's advanced model has the Eagles covering over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 5 NFL predictions: The Patriots (-1.5) cover the spread at home versus the Saints. New England was on the business end of a wrecking ball in Dallas last week, with the Cowboys fired up coming off a loss as double-digit favorites to the Cardinals.

Dallas won 38-3 with Mac Jones playing one of the worst games of his career, going 12-for-21 for 150 yards with two interceptions. However, the Patriots covered as 2.5-point road favorites against the Jets the week prior and also had one-possession losses against the Eagles and Dolphins.

Meanwhile, New Orleans is 0-3-1 against the spread this season and will be an underdog for the first time after back-to-back losses as a favorite. That's a big reason why the model has New England covering the spread in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 5 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 5 NFL schedule, and it's identified two must-see underdogs who win straight-up. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which two underdogs stun the league? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 5 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Oct. 8

Jaguars vs, Bills in London (-5, 48.5)

Texans at Falcons (-2.5, 42)

Panthers at Lions (-9.5, 44)

Titans at Colts (+2.5, 43.5)

Giants at Dolphins (-12.5, 47.5)

Saints at Patriots (-1.5, 39)

Ravens at Steelers (+4.5, 38.5)

Bengals at Cardinals (+3, 45)

Eagles at Rams (+4, 50.5)

Jets at Broncos (-2.5, 43.5)

Chiefs at Vikings (+3.5, 52.5)

Cowboys at 49ers (-3.5, 45)

Monday, Oct. 9

Packers at Raiders (-2, 44.5)