While observing NFL betting trends will assist with making Week 5 NFL picks, the trends involving the NFL London series won't offer much help. After the Jaguars dispatched of Atlanta 23-7 on Sunday, favorites own a 16-15 all-time against-the-spread record in London. The Over is also 16-15 in these games ahead of the Bills crossing the pond to face the Jaguars during the Week 5 NFL schedule. Buffalo is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Week 5 NFL odds. Counting the playoffs, the Bills are 11-11 against the spread since the start of 2022, so that also won't help either with making Week 5 NFL predictions.

When there's no clear side to get behind in the NFL spreads, utilizing NFL betting advice may be the avenue to pursue. All of the Week 5 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 5 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 168-118 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 22-10 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 5 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 5 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 5 NFL picks is that the Eagles (-4.5) cover against the Rams. Philadelphia's offense is firing on all cylinders early this season, averaging 392 yards per game. Philadelphia's rushing attack has been effective, as the Eagles average 165.3 yards per game on the ground, which ranks second in the NFL.

The Rams, meanwhile, have struggled mightily against the Eagles over the years, losing six of their last seven meetings against Philadelphia. In addition, the Rams are 1-8 in their last nine games against opponents from the NFC, while the Eagles have won nine of their last 10 games on the road. SportsLine's model expects those trends to continue on Sunday as the Eagles cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 5 NFL predictions: The Patriots (-1) cover the spread at home versus the Saints. New Orleans limps into this matchup, as the team hasn't scored an offensive touchdown over the last seven quarters. Derek Carr isn't 100 percent and averaged just 3.4 yards per attempt last Sunday versus the Buccaneers, his second-fewest across 146 career starts.

The Saints got back running back Alvin Kamara in Week 4, but his receiving stat line indicates how hard yardage is to come by in New Orleans. Kamara had 13 catches that went for just 33 yards. That's the fewest receiving yards in NFL history for a player with 10-plus receptions.

New England at least has an efficient redzone offense to rely on and ranks eighth in redzone scoring, compared to the Saints being dead last. The Patriots are also superior defensively, ranking in the top 10 against the run and pass, while New Orleans is outside the top 10 in both. With the Patriots also having home-field advantage, they are projected to cover as 1.5-point favorites well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 5 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 5 NFL schedule, and it's identified two must-see underdogs who win straight-up. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which two underdogs stun the league? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 5 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Oct. 5

Bears at Commanders (-6, 44.5)

Sunday, Oct. 8

Jaguars vs, Bills in London (-5.5, 48.5)

Texans at Falcons (-2, 41.5)

Panthers at Lions (-10, 45)

Titans at Colts (+2, 43)

Giants at Dolphins (-11, 48.5)

Saints at Patriots (-1, 40)

Ravens at Steelers (+4, 38)

Bengals at Cardinals (+3, 44.5)

Eagles at Rams (+4.5, 50.5)

Jets at Broncos (-1.5, 43)

Chiefs at Vikings (+4, 52.5)

Cowboys at 49ers (-3.5, 45)

Monday, Oct. 9

Packers at Raiders (+1, 44.5)