Gardner Minshew will face his former team when the Indianapolis Colts visit the Jacksonville Jaguars for an AFC South showdown on Sunday. Minshew began his career with the Jaguars and will get the start for Indianapolis after starting quarterback Anthony Richardson was placed on IR with a shoulder injury. Minshew completed 11 of 14 pass attempts in relief for Richardson in the Colts' 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans last week. According to the latest Week 6 NFL odds from the SportsLine consensus, Minshew and the Colts are four-point underdogs on the road.

Should your Week 6 NFL bets include backing Indianapolis to cover the spread, or should you target another matchup like Saints vs. Texans (+1.5) or Patriots vs. Raiders (-3)?

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 6 NFL picks is that the Falcons (-2.5) cover at home against the Commanders. The Falcons have been tough to beat at home, winning five straight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta has also won six of the last eight meetings against Washington.

Rookie running back Bijan Robinson is averaging 5.4 yards per carry and could have a big day against a Commanders defense that's giving up 133.6 rushing yards per game. Washington's offense has also struggled to run the ball, averaging just 91.0 rushing yards per game. SportsLine's model projects Washington will fail to eclipse 100 rushing yards against the Falcons on Sunday, which is a big reason why Atlanta (-2.5) covers in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 6 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (+3) cover the spread on the road versus the Bengals. Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense came to life in a 34-20 win over the Cardinals last week, but this will be a much tougher matchup against a Seattle squad that should be well-rested after its bye week.

The Seahawks are 3-1 and won outright in their only other game as an underdog in Week 2 at Detroit. Geno Smith went 32 of 41 for 328 yards and two touchdowns in that victory and hit nine different receivers. Meanwhile, Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III has come to life over his last two games, producing 233 scrimmage yards and three scores against the Giants and Panthers before the bye.

Walker will look to continue his strong play against a Bengals defense that ranks 31st in rushing yards allowed (770) and yards allowed per carry (5.3). The model predicts that Smith and Walker combine to help Seattle pile up more than 350 yards of total offense, with the Seahawks even winning outright in 50% of simulations as +134 moneyline underdogs. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 6 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Oct. 15

Ravens vs. Titans in London (+4.5, 42)

Commanders at Falcons (-2.5, 42.5)

Vikings at Bears (+3, 43.5)

Seahawks at Bengals (-3, 45)

49ers at Browns (+9.5, 36)

Saints at Texans (+1.5, 42.5)

Colts at Jaguars (-4, 44.5)

Panthers at Dolphins (-14, 47.5)

Patriots at Raiders (-3, 41.5)

Lions at Buccaneers (+3, 42.5)

Cardinals at Rams (-7, 48.5)

Eagles at Jets (+6.5, 41)

Giants at Bills (-15, 44)

Monday, Oct. 16

Cowboys at Chargers (+2.5, 51)