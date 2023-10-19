Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a 3-2 start and will host the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South rivalry on Sunday. The Bucs have won five of their last six meetings against the Falcons, but Tampa Bay is just 2-5 against the spread in its last seven games at home. According to the latest Week 7 NFL odds from the SportsLine consensus, the Buccaneers are favored by 2.5 points at home on Sunday, one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week. Should your Week 7 NFL picks include backing the Buccaneers to cover the spread, or are you better off targeting another favorite like the Seahawks (-7.5) at home against the Cardinals? All of the Week 7 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 7 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 172-120 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 26-12 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 7 NFL picks is that the Ravens (-3) cover at home against the Lions. The Ravens have won five of their last six meetings against the Lions and are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games overall.

Baltimore's offense is led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who continues to impress with his arm and legs. Jackson has thrown for 200 or more yards in four of his last five games and is averaging 5.4 yards per carry with four rushing touchdowns. Defensively, the Ravens are giving up just 260.8 yards per game, the second-best mark in the NFL. SportsLine's model projects Detroit will fail to eclipse 75 rushing yards against the Ravens on Sunday, a big reason why Baltimore covers the spread in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 7 NFL predictions: The Rams (-3) cover the spread at home versus the Steelers. Being at home is important for the Rams since they've covered in five of their last six games at SoFi Stadium. They are coming off a 17-point home win over Arizona in which Kyren Williams had 158 rushing yards and Cooper Kupp had 148 receiving yards.

Pittsburgh is coming off a bye, but the team scored just one total touchdown over its two previous games. The Steelers rank in the bottom-five in points scored, yards gained, passing yards and redzone offense, and the model sees those offensive struggles continuing. Kupp and Puka Nacua are projected to combine for more yards than every Steelers receiver combined on Sunday. The model has the Rams covering with room to spare, winning against the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 7 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Oct. 19

Jaguars at Saints (-1, 40)

Sunday, Oct. 22

Lions at Ravens (-3, 42.5)

Raiders at Bears (+3, 37.5)

Browns at Colts (+2.5, 40)

Bills at Patriots (+8.5, 41)

Commanders at Giants (+2.5, 39)

Falcons at Buccaneers (-2.5, 37)

Steelers at Rams (-3, 44)

Cardinals at Seahawks (-7.5, 44.5)

Packers at Broncos (+1, 45)

Chargers at Chiefs (-5.5, 48)

Dolphins at Eagles (-2.5, 51.5)

Monday, Oct. 23

49ers at Vikings (+7, 44)