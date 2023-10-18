No week will have more teams on byes than the six during the Week 7 NFL schedule. However, that also means with fewer games to wager on, you can put a little more money on each of your Week 7 NFL bets. The highlight matchup is Dolphins vs. Eagles on Sunday night as two of the league-best 5-1 teams go head-to-head. The Eagles are two-point home favorites in the latest Week 7 NFL odds, one of the smallest NFL spreads of the week, as former Alabama teammates Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa will square off for the first time in the pros.

While Miami is also 5-1 against the spread, Philadelphia has just three against the spread wins this season. The Eagles have home-field advantage, but with the Dolphins having the edge in cover percentage, which powerhouse should you lean towards with Week 7 NFL predictions? All of the Week 7 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 7 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 172-120 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 26-12 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 7 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 7 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 7 NFL picks is that the Ravens (-3) cover at home against the Lions. Detroit's one against the spread loss this season came in Week 2 versus Seattle, when the Lions committed three turnovers. Detroit has lost five straight games in which it has multiple giveaways, while the Ravens' defense has averaged two forced turnovers over its last three games.

The Lions also struggle with mobile quarterbacks, and no one fits that description more so than Lamar Jackson. Detroit hasn't faced a dual-threat QB yet this year, but it allowed an average of 123 rushing yards and three total rushing TDs over three games versus Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields last season. Jackson doesn't even have to reach those marks to put Baltimore in position to win since the team is 16-2 in the regular season when he rushes for at least 90 yards. The model projects both Jackson and running back Gus Edwards will have at least 46 rushing yards, while no Lion is forecasted to top 46. With that huge difference on the ground, Baltimore covers well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 7 NFL predictions: The Rams (-3) cover the spread at home versus the Steelers. Los Angeles has just one loss against the spread this season, which is tied for the fewest in the NFL. It also has the type of balance that Pittsburgh longs for since the Rams are one of six teams to rank in the top 12 in both scoring offense and scoring defense.

Pittsburgh relies on takeaways to help its struggling offense, as the team has forced at least three turnovers in all three of its wins. However, L.A. hasn't turned the ball over three times in any game this season and Pittsburgh is winless when it gets fewer than three takeaways. The Rams' defense is also finding its form as it has allowed two total touchdowns over the last two games, while the Steelers have scored only three total TDs over their last three games. The Rams (-3.5) cover well over 50% of the time. The model also says the Under (44) hits in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 7 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 7 NFL schedule and revealed three coveted A-rated picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which A-rated picks should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 7 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Oct. 19

Jaguars at Saints (-1, 40)

Sunday, Oct. 22

Lions at Ravens (-3, 42)

Raiders at Bears (+3, 37.5)

Browns at Colts (+2, 39)

Bills at Patriots (+8.5, 41.5)

Commanders at Giants (+2, 39.5)

Falcons at Buccaneers (-2.5, 38)

Steelers at Rams (-3, 44)

Cardinals at Seahawks (-8, 44.5)

Packers at Broncos (+1, 45)

Chargers at Chiefs (-5.5, 48)

Dolphins at Eagles (-2, 52)

Monday, Oct. 23

49ers at Vikings (+6.5, 44)