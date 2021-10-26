josh-allen-bills-getty.jpg

The Week 8 NFL schedule is loaded with divisional matchups and fierce rivalries. Among those is the resurgent Steelers visiting Cleveland, which has been decimated by injuries in recent games. Despite Ben Roethlisberger's dominance over the Browns, Cleveland is listed as a three-point favorite in the Week 8 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Another key divisional battle will see Tom Brady and the Buccaneers visiting the New Orleans Saints, who have knocked off Tampa in five straight regular-season contests. The Bucs are 4.5-point favorites in the latest NFL spreads.

Does the Saints' track record give you confidence for your Week 8 NFL bets versus the defending champs? Which side should you lean in Steelers vs. Browns? All of the Week 8 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 8 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,700 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters Week 8 of the 2021 season on an incredible 126-85 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 8 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 8 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 8 NFL picks is that the Bills (-13.5) cover at home against the Dolphins. Miami is coming off its sixth straight loss after falling at home to the previously 2-3 Falcons. Meanwhile, Buffalo (4-2) sits atop the AFC East and will be well-rested after having a bye in Week 7.

The Bills are the most balanced team in the league, ranking second in scoring offense and in scoring defense. They also have the best turnover differential at +11. In Week 2, Buffalo decimated the Dolphins in Miami by a score of 35-0. It was the most lopsided score in the 115-game history of Bills vs. Dolphins.

Miami has lost its last four against the spread, while Buffalo is 4-1 over its last five. The model projects Buffalo to cover the 13.5-point spread in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of its Week 8 NFL predictions: The Colts (+1) cover against the Titans well over 50 percent of the time. Both teams are coming off impressive wins over recent Super Bowl teams, as Indianapolis won at San Francisco while the Titans knocked off the Chiefs.

The Colts have turned their season around after starting 0-3, as they've won three of their last four. The biggest component of their resurgence has been Carson Wentz looking like the MVP candidate he was early in his career in Philadelphia. Wentz has nine total touchdowns compared to zero interceptions over his last four games. He's posted a passer rating above 100 in four straight games and leads the NFL in touchdown-to-interception ratio (11:1).

While Indianapolis has a 3-4 record, it has been much better against the spread at 5-2, including covering in four straight. The model has Wentz exploiting Tennessee's weakness with another efficient game through the air. The model also says you should back the Under (49) in that game.

How to make Week 8 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 8 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So which NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,700 since its inception, and find out.

Week 8 NFL odds, spreads, lines

Thursday, Oct. 28

Packers at Cardinals (-3.5, 53)

Sunday, Oct. 31

Dolphins at Bills (-13.5, 48.5)

Panthers at Falcons (-2.5, 46)

Eagles at Lions (+3, 48)

Titans at Colts (+1, 49)

Rams at Texans (+14.5, 46.5)

Bengals at Jets (+9.5, 43.5)

Steelers at Browns (-3, 42.5)

49ers at Bears (+3.5, 43)

Jaguars at Seahawks (-3.5, 44)

Patriots at Chargers (-5.5, 47.5)

Washington at Broncos (-3.5, 43.5)

Buccaneers at Saints (+4.5, 50)

Cowboys at Vikings (+1.5, 54)

Monday, Nov. 1

Giants at Chiefs (-10, 52)

