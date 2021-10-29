The Week 8 NFL schedule features an intriguing mix of non-divisional battles and division rivalries that could have an early impact on the NFL playoff picture. Two NFC South rivals collide on Sunday when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs are favored by 4.5 in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. At less than a touchdown, it's one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Dak Prescott's calf injuries, the Cowboys are now 2.5-point underdogs against the Vikings on Sunday Night Football in the latest NFL Vegas odds. All of the Week 8 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 8 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,700 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters Week 8 of the 2021 season on an incredible 126-85 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 8 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 8 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 8 NFL picks is that the Bills (-14) cover at home against the Dolphins. Any goodwill that Miami may have had coming into the season is all but gone after a fifth consecutive loss last weekend against Atlanta. The Dolphins have since found themselves on the shortlist of contenders to trade for Watson as well, even after Tua Tagovailoa completed 80 percent of his passes and threw four touchdowns against the Falcons.

Tagovailoa also threw two interceptions that resulted in 10 points for Atlanta. Meanwhile, the Bills are coming off of a bye week, have allowed the fewest passing yards of any team in the league, and are tied with the Rams and Buccaneers for the second-most interceptions with 10.

The model projects that Tagovailoa will finish with just over 200 passing yards and is more likely to throw two picks than two touchdowns, while Miami running backs will combine for just 78 yards. As a result, Buffalo covers the two-touchdown spread in nearly 60 percent of simulations and is the clear side to jump on in Week 8.

Another one of its Week 8 NFL predictions: The Colts (-2.5) cover against the Titans well over 50 percent of the time. Indianapolis has dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning 14 of its last 20 games against Tennessee. The Colts are also 14-4 in their last 18 games against the Titans at home.

Quarterback Carson Wentz enters Sunday's matchup full of confidence. Wentz has multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions in four consecutive games, tying Peyton Manning for the longest streak in Colts history. Running back Jonathan Taylor has also been playing well, recording over 100 rushing yards in his last two games. Taylor has scored five rushing touchdowns in his last four contests and will be heavily involved against Tennessee, whose defense is giving up 376.9 yards per game.

SportsLine's model projects Taylor will average over five yards per carry against the Titans, while Wentz will throw for 237 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Colts cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (51) also has value in this AFC South clash since it hits over 50 percent of the time.

How to make Week 8 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 8 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So which NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,700 since its inception, and find out.

Week 8 NFL odds, spreads, lines

Sunday, Oct. 31

Dolphins at Bills (-14, 48.5)

Panthers at Falcons (-3, 46.5)

Eagles at Lions (+3.5, 48)

Titans at Colts (-2.5, 51)

Rams at Texans (+14.5, 47.5)

Bengals at Jets (+10.5, 43)

Steelers at Browns (-3.5, 42.5)

49ers at Bears (+4, 39.5)

Jaguars at Seahawks (-3.5, 44)

Patriots at Chargers (-4.5, 49.5)

Washington at Broncos (-3, 44.5)

Buccaneers at Saints (+4.5, 49.5)

Cowboys at Vikings (-2.5, 53)

Monday, Nov. 1

Giants at Chiefs (-9.5, 52.5)