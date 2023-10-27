The Week 8 NFL schedule features four games between teams who are .500 or better. One of the marquee NFL matchups will be Jaguars vs. Steelers on Sunday. Jacksonville leads the AFC South at 5-2 and is on a four-game winning streak, while Pittsburgh is second in the AFC North at 4-2 despite a minus-24 point differential on the season. The latest Week 8 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus lists Jacksonville as a 2.5-point favorite. Meanwhile, the 49ers (5-2) and Bengals (3-3) both lost in their respective conference championship games a season ago and will also lock horns on Sunday. San Francisco could be without quarterback Brock Purdy (concussion), but the 49ers are still four-point home favorites in the Week 8 NFL spreads. All of the Week 8 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 8 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 173-122 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 27-14 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 8 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 8 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 8 NFL picks is that the Eagles (-7) cover against the Commanders. The Eagles have been road warriors this season, covering three of four games away from home. Meanwhile, Washington is one of three NFL teams yet to cover at home, going 0-3 against the spread at FedEx Field.

Washington has allowed quarterback Sam Howell to be sacked a league-high 40 times as he's on pace to shatter the NFL record for most sacks in a single season. To make matters worse, Washington can't turn to its run game in this matchup to take pressure off Howell. That's because the Eagles boast the league's No. 1 run defense, limiting six of their seven opponents to fewer than 90 rushing yards. Additionally, Philadelphia fortified its defense this week by trading for Kevin Byard, whose 27 interceptions since 2017 are second-most in the NFL. With these factors, the model has Philadelphia winning by double-digits and covering as 6.5-point favorites almost 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 8 NFL predictions: The Lions (-8) cover the spread at home versus the Raiders on Monday Night Football. The Lions will have to shake off an embarrassing 38-6 loss at the hands of the Ravens last week, but it's generally been a breakout season for one of the NFL's most hard-luck franchises. Detroit is 5-2 and has one of the NFL's most versatile offenses, ranking 11th in rushing, fourth in passing, fourth in total offense and eighth in scoring. The Lions also rank second in run defense.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (back) could return to action, but if he's unable to go, Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell could be under center for the Raiders. That's a big reason why the model predicts that Detroit covers the spread in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 8 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 8 NFL schedule and revealed two coveted A-rated picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which A-rated picks should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 8 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Oct. 29

Texans at Panthers (+3, 43.5)

Rams at Cowboys (-6, 45.5)

Vikings at Packers (+1.5, 42)

Saints at Colts (+1, 43.5)

Patriots at Dolphins (-9.5, 47)

Jets at Giants (+3, 36.5)

Jaguars at Steelers (+2.5, 41)

Falcons at Titans (+2.5, 35.5)

Eagles at Commanders (+7, 43.5)

Browns at Seahawks (-3.5, 38)

Ravens at Cardinals (+9.5, 44.5)

Chiefs at Broncos (+7, 47)

Bengals at 49ers (-4, 43.5)

Bears at Chargers (-8.5, 46.5)

Monday, Oct. 30

Raiders at Lions (-8, 46)