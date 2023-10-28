It could be a competitive Week 8 NFL schedule, especially during the 1 p.m. ET window on Sunday. Six of those nine games feature NFL spreads of three points or tighter according to the latest Week 8 NFL odds from the SportsLine consensus. Not a single game on the Week 8 NFL Vegas odds board features a double-digit spread. Should your Week 8 NFL picks include backing a large favorite like Ravens (-9.5) vs. Cardinals or Chargers (-8.5) vs. Bears, and which underdogs have a chance to make noise on Sunday? All of the Week 8 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 8 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 173-122 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 27-14 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 8 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 8 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 8 NFL picks is that the Eagles (-7) cover against the Commanders. Washington has struggled on defense this season, ranking 29th in scoring defense (27.1) and total defense (374.1). The Eagles, meanwhile, are averaging 389.3 yards per game on offense, the third-most in the NFL.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is coming off one of his best performances of the season, throwing for 279 yards and two touchdowns against the Dolphins. He also rushed 11 times for 21 yards and a touchdown, his sixth rushing score of the season. Wide receiver A.J. Brown has recorded at least 125 receiving yards in five consecutive games and the model expects he'll have another productive performance as the Eagles cover the spread in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 8 NFL predictions: The Lions (-8) cover the spread at home versus the Raiders on Monday Night Football. The Lions will have to shake off an embarrassing 38-6 loss at the hands of the Ravens last week, but it's generally been a breakout season for one of the NFL's most hard-luck franchises. Detroit is 5-2 and has one of the NFL's most versatile offenses, ranking 11th in rushing, fourth in passing, fourth in total offense and eighth in scoring. The Lions also rank second in run defense.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (back) could return to action, but if he's unable to go, Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell could be under center for the Raiders. That's a big reason why the model predicts that Detroit covers the spread in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 8 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 8 NFL schedule and revealed two coveted A-rated picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which A-rated picks should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 8 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Oct. 29

Texans at Panthers (+3.5, 43.5)

Rams at Cowboys (-6, 45.5)

Vikings at Packers (+1, 41.5)

Saints at Colts (+2, 43.5)

Patriots at Dolphins (-9.5, 47)

Jets at Giants (+3, 35.5)

Jaguars at Steelers (+2, 41)

Falcons at Titans (+2.5, 35)

Eagles at Commanders (+7, 43.5)

Browns at Seahawks (-3.5, 37.5)

Ravens at Cardinals (+9.5, 44.5)

Chiefs at Broncos (+7, 47)

Bengals at 49ers (-5, 43.5)

Bears at Chargers (-8.5, 46.5)

Monday, Oct. 30

Raiders at Lions (-8, 46)