After capturing their first win of the season last week over the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers will try to make it two in a row on Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis has lost four of its last five fanes and failed to cover last week as a two-point underdog in a 38-27 loss at home to the Saints. Despite Gardner Minshew turning the ball over nine times in his last three games, the Colts are 2.5-point favorites according to the Week 9 NFL odds. Meanwhile, the Eagles are three-point favorites in the NFL spreads over the Cowboys in an NFC East matchup between a pair of teams with title aspirations.

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 9 NFL picks is that the Saints (-8.5) cover at home against the Bears. New Orleans' offense seems to be finding its gear after a slow start. The Saints are averaging 27.3 points per game over their last four outings and are coming off their best performance of the season.

The Saints secured a 38-27 victory over the Colts last week with Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill leading the way. Carr completed 19 of 27 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns, with Kamara and Hill both scoring two touchdowns. The Bears, meanwhile, have lost seven straight against New Orleans and are just 1-7 against the spread in their last eight games on the road. SportsLine's model projects Carr will throw for over 250 yards, while Kamara racks up over 100 total yards against Chicago, a big reason why New Orleans (-7.5) covers the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 9 NFL predictions: The Texans (-2.5) cover the spread at home versus the Buccaneers. No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud lost his first head-to-head matchup last week with No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, but Stroud and the Texans will try to keep themselves in the NFL playoff picture this week.

Stroud has thrown for 1,800 yards with nine touchdowns and only one interception over his first seven games and is averaging 7.6 yards per attempt. Now, he'll take on a Tampa Bay defense that ranks 28th in pass defense and 24th in net adjusted yards allowed per pass attempt.

The Texans should be able to control the line of scrimmage defensively with the Buccaneers averaging only 3.2 yards per carry (31st in the NFL this season) and Houston ranking fifth in yards allowed per carry (3.6). That's a big reason why the model says that the Texans cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 9 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Nov. 5

Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Germany (-2, 50)

Vikings at Falcons (-3.5, 37.5)

Seahawks at Ravens (-6, 44)

Cardinals at Browns (-11.5, 38.5)

Rams at Packers (-3, 38.5)

Buccaneers at Texans (-2.5, 40)

Commanders at Patriots (-2.5, 41)

Bears at Saints (-8.5, 41)

Colts at Panthers (+2.5, 44)

Giants at Raiders (-2, 37.5)

Cowboys at Eagles (-3, 47)

Bills at Bengals (-2, 50.5)

Monday, Nov. 6



Chargers at Jets (+3.5, 40)