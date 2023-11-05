The Carolina Panthers became the final team to record a win last week, knocking off the Texans, 15-13, in a battle of the top picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. The win wasn't enough to allow the Panthers to be favored for the first time this year as a part of the Week 9 NFL schedule. The Colts are 2.5-point favorites at Carolina in the latest Week 9 NFL odds according to the SportsLine consensus. The Colts enter on a three-game losing streak, but quarterback Gardner Minshew hasn't been the reason for the struggles since taking over for Anthony Richardson, who was placed on IR with a shoulder injury. Minshew has the ninth-best QBR on the season and the Colts are averaging 28.3 points per game over his three starts.

Should you include either of these teams in your Week 9 NFL bets? There are some of the tightest matchups of the season on the Week 9 NFL schedule, with seven of the 12 games played on Sunday having NFL spreads of three points or fewer. All of the Week 9 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 9 NFL picks now.

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 9 NFL picks is that the Saints (-9.5) cover at home against the Bears. Running back Alvin Kamara has been the difference-maker for the Saints in recent weeks. Kamara has racked up 17 or more carries in each of his last four games and recorded nearly 200 yards receiving during that time frame.

In New Orleans' victory over the Colts last week, Kamara finished with 110 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. Kamara will likely be the focal point on Sunday when the Saints host the Bears, a defense that's giving up 27.3 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NFL. SportsLine's model projects Kamara will rack up over 90 all-purpose yards while New Orleans' defense holds Chicago to just 19 points, a big reason why the Saints (-8.5) cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 9 NFL predictions: The Texans (-3) cover the spread at home versus the Buccaneers. After dropping last week's matchup to No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young from last year's NFL Draft, the model projects C.J. Stroud, who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, to have better success against a team led by Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Texans have won their last two games at home and Stroud has thrown for 505 yards and four touchdowns with one interception over those contests. He has 1,800 yards and nine touchdowns with one interception on the season and the Buccaneers are allowing the fifth-most passing yards per game this season.

After winning three of their first four games, the Buccaneers have dropped three straight contests. Tampa Bay's offense has especially struggled, averaging just 12.3 points per game over that span, and have the sixth-lowest scoring offense at 17.3 points. Houston is averaging 23.3 points at home this season and the model projects the Texans to cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 9 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Nov. 5

Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Germany (-1.5, 51)

Vikings at Falcons (-4, 37.5)

Seahawks at Ravens (-6.5, 44)

Cardinals at Browns (-12.5, 38)

Rams at Packers (-3, 38)

Buccaneers at Texans (-3, 40)

Commanders at Patriots (-2.5, 41)

Bears at Saints (-9.5, 42)

Colts at Panthers (+2, 44.5)

Giants at Raiders (-1.5, 37.5)

Cowboys at Eagles (-3, 47)

Bills at Bengals (-2.5, 50.5)

Monday, Nov. 6



Chargers at Jets (+3.5, 39.5)