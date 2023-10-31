The Carolina Panthers picked up their first victory and first cover of the year last Sunday against Houston. Bryce Young had his first pro game with no interceptions or fumbles, but does that mean you should get behind Carolina with your Week 9 NFL bets? The Panthers host the Colts, who are 2.5-point road favorites in the latest Week 9 NFL odds, one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week. Indy has often fallen short when favored recently, as it is just 1-6 against the spread as a favorite since the start of last season.

The Colts have also lost three straight outright, so momentum lies with Carolina in this matchup. There's also a revenge factor in the Panthers' favor since their head coach, Frank Reich, was fired by Indianapolis almost exactly one year ago to the day of Sunday's game. Carolina is one of two home underdogs on the Week 9 NFL schedule, and teams in these positions are always intriguing to back. All of the Week 9 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 9 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 9 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 9 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 9 NFL picks is that the Saints (-6.5) cover at home against the Bears. Both teams have scored the same number of points this season and rank 17th with 21.4 per game. However, the difference between the two lies on the other side of the ball, as New Orleans ranks ninth in scoring defense, while Chicago ranks 28th. Additionally, New Orleans has a positive turnover differential at plus-three, while the Bears have four more giveaways than takeaways.

New Orleans should make an already one-dimensional Bears offense even more run-heavy since the Saints rank second in both completion percentage allowed and passer rating allowed. That's not good news for Chicago, which is still without running back Khalil Herbert and was just held to 73 rushing yards last week, its third-fewest over the last 23 games. As for the Saints' offense, it's coming off its best performance of the season, as New Orleans' 38 points were its most in over a calendar year. With balance on both sides of the ball, the Saints (-6.5) are projected to cover in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 9 NFL predictions: The Texans (-2.5) cover the spread at home versus the Buccaneers. Both teams have 4-3 ATS, records but have taken different routes to get there. Houston has covered in four of its last five games, while Tampa has covered in just two of its last five.

No team has struggled to move the ball on the ground as much as Tampa, who ranks in the bottom two in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and yards per carry. That's a big reason why the Bucs are struggling inside the 20-yard-line, as their redzone percentage of 27.3% is fifth-worst in the NFL. Meanwhile, no team has allowed fewer passing touchdowns than Houston.

Given the team's respective strengths and weaknesses, as well as Houston's ATS edge over the last month, the Texans are forecasted to cover well over 50% of the time. With both teams tied for sixth in points allowed, the model also says the Under (38.5) hits in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 9 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 9 NFL schedule and revealed two coveted A-rated picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which A-rated picks should you jump on now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 9 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Nov. 2



Titans at Steelers (-2.5, 36.5)

Sunday, Nov. 5



Dolphins in Chiefs in Germany (-2.5, 50.5)

Vikings at Falcons (-4, 37.5)

Seahawks at Ravens (-5.5, 43)

Cardinals at Browns (-7, 40)

Rams at Packers (-2.5, 41)

Buccaneers at Texans (-2.5, 38.5)

Commanders at Patriots (-2.5, 40)

Bears at Saints (-6.5, 41)

Colts at Panthers (+2.5, 45)

Giants at Raiders (-3, 38.5)

Cowboys at Eagles (-3, 46.5)

Bills at Bengals (-2, 48)

Monday, Nov. 6



Chargers at Jets (+2, 42)