The Arizona Cardinals traded quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday following Kirk Cousins' season-ending Achilles injury. The Cardinals could start quarterback Clayton Tune when Arizona visits the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. According to the latest Week 9 NFL odds from the SportsLine consensus, the Cardinals are eight-point underdogs on the road, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week. Should your Week 8 NFL picks include backing the Browns to cover or are you better off targeting another favorite like the Falcons (-5) at home against the Vikings with your NFL bets? All of the Week 9 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 9 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 9 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 9 NFL picks is that the Saints (-8.5) cover at home against the Bears. New Orleans' offense seems to be finding its gear after a slow start. The Saints are averaging 27.3 points per game over their last four outings and are coming off their best performance of the season.

The Saints secured a 38-27 victory over the Colts last week with Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill leading the way. Carr completed 19 of 27 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns, with Kamara and Hill both scoring two touchdowns. The Bears, meanwhile, have lost seven straight against New Orleans and are just 1-7 against the spread in their last eight games on the road. SportsLine's model projects Carr will throw for over 250 yards, while Kamara racks up over 100 total yards against Chicago, a big reason why New Orleans (-7.5) covers the spread in well over 50% of simulations.

Another one of its Week 9 NFL predictions: The Texans (-2.5) cover the spread at home versus the Buccaneers. Both squads have identical defensive rankings in terms of points allowed, as each is sixth with just 18.3 given up per game. However, Houston has the edge on offense, averaging nearly four more points per game. Part of the Texans' offensive success under a rookie head coach and a rookie quarterback has been the team's care with the ball, as no one has turned the ball over fewer times (four) than Houston.

For Tampa, its quarterback in Baker Mayfield leads the NFL in interceptions since 2018. The model's projections call for Mayfield to have fewer passing yards and touchdowns than C.J. Stroud, while Houston also has more rushing yards and a higher rushing average than the Bucs. Tampa is just 1-4 this season when it is outgained by its opponent, which the model predicts will happen on Sunday. The Buccaneers aren't projected to reach their scoring average of 17.3 points per game, as Houston s forecasted to cover well over 50% of the time. The model also says the Under (40) hits in over 60% of simulations.

How to make Week 9 NFL picks

Week 9 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Nov. 2



Titans at Steelers (-2.5, 37)

Sunday, Nov. 5



Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Germany (-1.5, 50.5)

Vikings at Falcons (-4.5, 37)

Seahawks at Ravens (-6, 44)

Cardinals at Browns (-8, 37.5)

Rams at Packers (-3, 38.5)

Buccaneers at Texans (-2.5, 40)

Commanders at Patriots (-3.5, 40.5)

Bears at Saints (-8.5, 41)

Colts at Panthers (+2.5, 44)

Giants at Raiders (-1.5, 37)

Cowboys at Eagles (-3, 47)

Bills at Bengals (-2, 49.5)

Monday, Nov. 6



Chargers at Jets (+3.5, 40)