The Week 12 NFL schedule includes multiple divisional matchups like Cowboys vs. Commanders (-10.5), Broncos vs. Raiders (+6) and Cardinals vs. Seahawks (+1). These rivalry games can end up closer than expected, one of the NFL betting trends to keep in mind when making your Week 12 NFL bets. There's another type of rivalry that will take place on Monday Night Football, a sibling rivalry. The Harbaughs will be on opposing sidelines, as the Ravens are 3-point favorites over the Chargers in the Week 12 NFL odds, one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week.

John and Jim Harbaugh have faced off twice before, including infamously in Super Bowl XLVII. John's Ravens won and covered in both previous encounters. Should what happened over a decade ago affect your Week 12 NFL predictions? All of the updated Week 12 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 12 NFL picks now.

Top Week 12 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 12 NFL picks is that the Bears (+3.5, 39.5) cover the spread at home versus the Vikings. No team has a better spread record versus the Bears at home (4-1), and this isn't a one-year thing. Chicago has the best against-the-spread home record (8-3-2) since the start of last season. Meanwhile, the Vikings have failed to cover in two of their last three road games. Additionally, after starting the year a perfect 5-0 against the spread (ATS), the Vikings are just 2-3 ATS over their last five games overall.

The Bears' offense showed new life under a new offensive coordinator in Sunday's loss to Green Bay as Chicago scored 19 points, after averaging just nine points over its previous three games. On defense, the Bears could also take advantage of a sloppy Vikings offense that has committed the fifth-most giveaways this season. Chicago has gone three straight games without turning the ball over and ranks third in the all-important stat of turnover differential (plus-nine). The advanced model from SportsLine has the Bears (+3.5) covering almost 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 12 NFL predictions: the Eagles (-3, 49) cover on the road versus the Rams on Sunday Night Football. Philadelphia has won seven of the last eight meetings with the Rams, and Philly rolls into this matchup with five straight road victories against the Rams. This season, Philadelphia boasts the best ATS road record in the league (5-1), its on a six-game winning streak straight-up, and the Eagles have covered in four of their last five games.

After having the second-worst pass defense last season, the Eagles have made a 180 and now are second-best in defending thru the air. That will make it tough for Los Angeles to move the ball because L.A. already ranks 30th in yards per rushing attempt and doesn't figure to find much success in the passing game versus Philly's stout defense. The Rams are also in the bottom eight in both third-down conversion percentage and redzone scoring. With these factors, the Eagles (-3) are forecasted to cover in well over 50% of simulations, with the model also saying the Under (48) hits over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 12 NFL picks

Week 12 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

