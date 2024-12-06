The Giants are winless both straight-up and against the spread (ATS) over their last seven games. Why would anyone consider backing them with Week 14 NFL bets? That's because they are coming off a mini-bye, playing at home, and welcoming a Saints team that isn't used to playing in the elements that New York City can present. The Giants are 4.5-point underdogs in the Week 14 NFL odds after the spread opened as a pick'em, with an over-under of 41. With December football here, observing when dome or warm-weather teams travel to cold locations is one of the NFL betting trends to consider before making any football picks or Week 14 NFL predictions, especially with NFL games this week in Kansas City, Philadelphia, New York, and Pittsburgh.

The Chargers leaving sunny Los Angeles for potentially frigid Kansas City is another matchup worth keeping an eye on. Injuries, recent performances and series history were all things already playing a factor in your Week 14 NFL picks, and now you need to add weather conditions. The Chargers are four-point underdogs in the latest Week 14 NFL spreads, down 2.5 from the opener, with an over-under of 43. All of the updated Week 14 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 14 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 24-10 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 204-138 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 58-31 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 14 NFL picks is that the Bills (-3.5, 49.5) cover the spread on the road versus the Rams. After winning in the snow on Sunday night versus the 49ers, Buffalo has now prevailed in 15 straight regular-season games in December. It's also on a six-game streak with 30-plus points, and many of those defenses that the Bills faced were superior to the Rams squad they will see on Sunday. Los Angeles ranks 25th in total defense and 28th in run defense, with Buffalo just so happening to be coming off a season-high of 220 rushing yards.

On the other side of the ball, the Bills defense can take away what L.A. does best, and that's throw the ball. Buffalo allows the second-lowest yards per completion (9.7) and has the fourth-most defensive interceptions (13). The Rams already struggle moving the ball on the ground, ranking 26th in rushing yards, and they'll have a tough time of finding success through the air as well. Add in that Buffalo is 6-1 versus the spread over its last seven games, and the model is strongly behind the Bills to cover. It has Buffalo winning by double-digits and has the Bills prevailing versus the spread well over 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 14 NFL predictions: the Eagles (-13.5, 46) cover at home versus the Panthers in well over 50% of simulations. Philly has six covers over its last seven games, while Carolina has covered just five times all season. The Eagles are riding an eight-game outright winning streak thanks to incredible balance, as the only NFL to rank in the top seven of the four major stats of points scored, yards gained, points allowed and yards allowed. They haven't committed a turnover in three straight, which means extra offensive possessions versus the NFL's worst defense.

Bryce Young has shown improvement since returning to the lineup, but he can't fix Carolina's defense, which ranks dead-last in points allowed, rushing defense and third-down defense. Saquon Barkley just had over 100 rushing yards versus a Baltimore defense which allows the fewest yards per carry, so the model expects him to feast on the Panthers, with nearly 6.0 yards per carry and 140 scrimmage yards. Carolina's No. 29 scoring offense won't be able to keep up as Philadelphia wins by more than two touchdowns, covering the largest spread of the week. The model also says the Over hits over 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

