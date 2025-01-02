With half-a-dozen games before Sunday in last week's NFL schedule, that means plenty of teams are on rest advantages or disadvantages during the Week 18 NFL schedule. One of the latter is the Raiders, who will face a Chargers team that played on Saturday. However, despite having one of the worst NFL records since 2022, the Raiders own the league's best against-the-spread (ATS) record on less rest than their opponent. Las Vegas is 10-1 ATS in these situations since 2022 and is a five-point underdog to L.A. in the latest Week 18 NFL odds. That line is roughly in the middle of the pack compared to the rest of the Week 18 NFL spreads.

The final slate of regular season games has five NFL matchups with Week 18 NFL betting lines of less than a field goal and five matchups with a line of more than a touchdown. Games include Bills vs. Patriots (+2.5, 38.5), 49ers vs. Cardinals (-4.5, 42.5) and Lions vs. Vikings (+3, 56.5). All of the updated Week 18 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 18 NFL picks now.

Top Week 18 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 18 NFL picks is that the Rams (+6.5, 38.5) cover the spread at home against the Seahawks. Los Angeles clinched the NFC West in Week 17 but still has seeding in play in Week 18. It could finish as the No. 3 seed with a win, however, a loss could knock it down to No. 4 and a potential wild card matchup versus a 14-win Lions or Vikings team. Thus, there is plenty at stake for L.A. on Sunday, unlike Seattle which has been eliminated from postseason contention.

Sean McVay has an 11-5 record versus Seattle since he became Rams' head coach in 2017, and his team has covered in seven of its last eight games versus Seattle. The Rams have won their last five games overall, going 4-1 versus the spread, while Seattle has dropped three straight ATS. The Seahawks are also coming off a dreadful performance versus Chicago in which they failed to find the endzone, scoring just six points. The model has Los Angeles prevailing versus the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 18 NFL predictions: the Packers (-10, 41) cover at home versus the Bears. Green Bay is currently the No. 7 seed but must win, and get some help, to notch the No. 6 seed. Winning is all the Packers have done recently in this matchup as they've defeated the Bears in each of their last 11 meetings. Green Bay has a 10-1 ATS mark over these contests, and Chicago's struggles aren't limited to this head-to-head series. The Bears enter this matchup on a 10-game losing streak, which is the second-longest losing streak in the 105-year history of the franchise.

Caleb Williams has been sacked 67 times -- 15 more than any other quarterback this season, and Green Bay has one of the best pass rushes. Just six teams have more sacks than the Packers (44), while Chicago has deficiencies all over its offense. The Bears ranks in the bottom four of the NFL in points scored, yards gained, passing offense and third-down offense. With those factors, the model has the Packers covering in nearly 60% of simulations. The model also says the Over hits well over 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 18 NFL betting odds, lines, live spreads, scores

